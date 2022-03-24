Op-Ed: Five reasons why Kristos Andrews should win the 2022 Indie Series Award for ‘Best Actor — Drama’

Kristos Andrews in 'The Bay.' Photo Credit: LANY Entertainment

Kristos Andrews is one of the six nominees for the “Best Lead Actor — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares five reasons as to why Andrews deserves to win for “The Bay,” which was created by Gregori J. Martin.

The 2022 Indie Series Awards will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

First and foremost, Andrews’ powerhouse acting work in Season 6 of “The Bay” was superb, and the season itself was high-octane and edgy.

Second, Andrews tackled twin characters (Adam Kenway and Pete Garrett), which was quite a difficult task to undertake especially since they had polar opposite personalities (evil vs. good), and also they spoke with different accents (British and American respectively). In this season of “The Bay,” the role of the villainous Adam Kenway was written with complexity that makes Andrews’ performance so invigorating and strong.

Kristos Andrews. Photo Credit: LANY Entertainment

Third, his 4.5-minute monologue-heavy “Man in the Mirror” scene, is an excellent showcase of Andrews’ immense, raw and versatile talent. That scene alone was pivotal in him earning the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award, and his performance was hailed as “stellar and transformative” by Digital Journal, thus earning comparisons to the greatest acting work of such actors as Javier Bardem and Aaron Eckhart.

Fourth, Andrews is an 11-time Daytime Emmy winner (five for acting, once for co-director of “The Bay,” and five for producing), so he is clearly well-liked by his peers in the industry.

Fifth and finally, Andrews was not afraid to be raw, authentic, and vulnerable in his performance in Season 6 of “The Bay.” He does intricate subtle acting that speaks volumes.

Also, Andrews has never won an Indie Series Award for acting, so this might be his time.

Will Kristos Andrews walk away from his first carer Indie Series Award for “The Bay”? Tune in on April 7th to find out.

