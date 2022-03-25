Op-Ed: Five reasons why Ettore Nicoletti should win the 2022 Indie Series Award for ‘Best Actor — Drama’

Ettore Nicoletti in the digital series 'Arthur.' Photo Courtesy of 'Arthur.'

Italian actor Ettore Nicoletti is one of the six nominees for the “Best Lead Actor — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares five reasons as to why Ettore Nicoletti deserves to win for the digital series “Arthur.”

First and foremost, as Digital Journal reported, Nicoletti delivered a bold, intense, witty, and insatiable acting performance in the titular role of Arthur. He commanded each scene he was in.

Second, it was a versatile performance that ran the gamut. Nicoletti was able to showcase many layers of his artistry, and a range of emotions. Just when one thought that the first season could not get any better, Season 2 of “Arthur” was edgier and fierce.

Third, his scenes opposite his detective girlfriend Cordelia (played by Vanessa Compagnucci) were impressive. They had good chemistry together and that translated well on screen.

Fourth, Nicoletti makes Arthur a character that fans and viewers secretly want to root for. He humanizes this sociopathic serial killer.

Fifth and finally, Ettore Nicoletti literally “killed it” as Arthur (no pun intended).

Will Ettore Nicoletti win? The 2022 Indie Series Awards will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

For more information on the 2022 Indie Series Award nominees, check out the official website.

“Arthur” is available for streaming on YouTube by clicking here.

To learn more about actor Ettore Nicoletti, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.