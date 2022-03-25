Connect with us

Op-Ed: Five reasons why Ettore Nicoletti should win the 2022 Indie Series Award for ‘Best Actor — Drama’

ltalian actor Ettore Nicoletti is one of the six nominees for the “Best Lead Actor — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award.

Published

Ettore Nicoletti in the digital series 'Arthur'
Italian actor Ettore Nicoletti is one of the six nominees for the “Best Lead Actor — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares five reasons as to why Ettore Nicoletti deserves to win for the digital series “Arthur.”

First and foremost, as Digital Journal reported, Nicoletti delivered a bold, intense, witty, and insatiable acting performance in the titular role of Arthur. He commanded each scene he was in.

Second, it was a versatile performance that ran the gamut. Nicoletti was able to showcase many layers of his artistry, and a range of emotions. Just when one thought that the first season could not get any better, Season 2 of “Arthur” was edgier and fierce.

Third, his scenes opposite his detective girlfriend Cordelia (played by Vanessa Compagnucci) were impressive. They had good chemistry together and that translated well on screen.

Fourth, Nicoletti makes Arthur a character that fans and viewers secretly want to root for. He humanizes this sociopathic serial killer.

Fifth and finally, Ettore Nicoletti literally “killed it” as Arthur (no pun intended).

Will Ettore Nicoletti win? The 2022 Indie Series Awards will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

For more information on the 2022 Indie Series Award nominees, check out the official website.

“Arthur” is available for streaming on YouTube by clicking here.

To learn more about actor Ettore Nicoletti, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, arthur, Award, Best actor, Ettore Nicoletti, indie series, Italian
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

