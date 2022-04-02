Op-Ed: Five reasons why Erik Fellows should win the 2022 Indie Series Award for ‘Best Actor— Drama’

Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic of 'Purgatory.' Photo Credit: Hudson Lane

Erik Fellows is one of the six nominees vying for the “Best Lead Actor — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award. This journalist states five reasons why Fellows deserves to win for his acting in the digital series “Purgatory” on Popstar! TV.

The 2022 Indie Series Awards will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

First and foremost, Fellows played Bobby, an ex-con in a raw, vindictive, and manipulative manner. He stole every scene he was in. This was quite impressive since the series was filmed in a cave in Armenia, and he sustained the viewers’ attention for both seasons.

Second, Fellows has great chemistry with all of his “Purgatory” co-stars, which include Tatjana Marjanovic (Lisa) and Danny Mahoney (Chris), and they scored Indie Series Awards acting nominations as well for their work in this series.

Third, Fellows was able to humanize Bobby, and turned him into a character that the audience wanted to secretly root for.

Fourth, he was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. His acting ran the gamut since he excelled in both the subtle and the dramatic scenes. One could hear Fellows’ heart in this series despite the villainous nature of his character.

Finally, “Purgatory” was one of the most underrated digital drama series out there. The series earned a total of four Indie Series Award nominations, which included a nod in the competitive “Best Drama Series” category. If it wins that major category, it may score additional wins for its lead actors in their categories.

The digital drama series “Purgatory” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.

To learn more about the 2022 Indie Series Award nominees, check out the official website.