Op-Ed: Five reasons why Danny Mahoney should win the 2022 Indie Series Award for ‘Best Actor— Drama’

Actor Danny Mahoney is one of the six nominees vying for the “Best Lead Actor — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award.

Published

Danny Mahoney
Danny Mahoney. Photo by Adam Hills.
Danny Mahoney. Photo by Adam Hills.

Canadian-born actor Danny Mahoney is one of the six nominees vying for the “Best Lead Actor — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award. This journalist states five reasons as to why he deserves to win for his acting in the digital series “Purgatory” on Popstar! TV.

The 2022 Indie Series Awards will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

First and foremost, Mahoney is a revelation as Chris in “Purgatory.” While he may come across as innocent at first, he proves that looks can be deceiving.

Second, he has great scenes with his “Purgatory” co-stars Bibi Lucille (as Marie), Johnny Neal (as Adam), Tatjana Marjanovic (Lisa), and Erik Fellows (Bobby).

Third, he balances subtle acting work and dramatic scenes quite well. On top of that, he nailed his scenes in a cave in Armenia, which was the setting of this series.

Fourth, he was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Not only did Mahoney do a good job, but he made his co-stars around him better.

Finally, “Purgatory” was one of the most underrated digital drama series out there. The series earned a total of four Indie Series Award nominations, which included a nod in the competitive “Best Drama Series” category.

“Purgatory” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.

To learn more about the 2022 Indie Series Award nominees, check out the official website.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

