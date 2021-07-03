Op-Ed: Erik Fellows snubbed by the Daytime Emmy Awards despite superb performance in ‘Purgatory’ series

Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory.' Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory.'

Actor Erik Fellows was snubbed by the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards despite his superb performance in the digital series “Purgatory.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Fellows was praised as “Emmy-worthy” by Digital Journal for his acting in the first season of “Purgatory” on Popstar! TV, and rightfully so. He was able to play, Bobby, the former con in a badass and layered fashion. He controlled the character well and was able to showcase his vindictive and manipulative side to get what he wanted.

He had a great scene partner, the talented Tatjana Marjanovic (who played Lisa), as they nailed the dark and intense scenes together.

For anybody who has any doubts about Fellows’ raw and natural talent in “Purgatory,” all they need to do is watch Fellows’ highlight reel of his acting work in “Purgatory.” It is one of the most compelling, extraordinary, and standout acting performances in his career.

“Purgatory” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.