Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Erik Fellows snubbed by the Daytime Emmy Awards despite superb performance in ‘Purgatory’ series

Actor Erik Fellows was snubbed by the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards despite his superb performance in the digital series “Purgatory.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory'
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory.' Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory.'
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory.' Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory.'

Actor Erik Fellows was snubbed by the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards despite his superb performance in the digital series “Purgatory.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Fellows was praised as “Emmy-worthy” by Digital Journal for his acting in the first season of “Purgatory” on Popstar! TV, and rightfully so. He was able to play, Bobby, the former con in a badass and layered fashion. He controlled the character well and was able to showcase his vindictive and manipulative side to get what he wanted.

He had a great scene partner, the talented Tatjana Marjanovic (who played Lisa), as they nailed the dark and intense scenes together.

For anybody who has any doubts about Fellows’ raw and natural talent in “Purgatory,” all they need to do is watch Fellows’ highlight reel of his acting work in “Purgatory.” It is one of the most compelling, extraordinary, and standout acting performances in his career.

“Purgatory” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.

In this article:Actor, Awards, Daytime, Erik Fellows, Purgatory

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed Trump — Dead man walking doesn’t seem to understand the indictments

Associates of Trump have something to worry about. Like the Epstein case, many other people are likely to be drawn into the black hole.

4 hours ago

World

Remain in light: Musical joy and celebration to be played from London’s Trafalgar Square

Sir Simon Rattle is conducting a free concert in London this August, with the event sponsored by the BMW Group.

12 hours ago
Apple doubles down on privacy in new iPhone software Apple doubles down on privacy in new iPhone software

Tech & Science

Apple pushes ahead with digital identity services

Apple will soon be offering to digitize your identity. Would you trust the technology and how concerned are you about privacy?

14 hours ago

Life

Canada Day protesters topple statue of Queen Victoria in Manitoba

Canada Day, a celebration of Canada's founding proved to be anything but a celebration.

22 hours ago