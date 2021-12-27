Op-Ed: Erik Fellows delivered one of the greatest acting performances of 2021 in ‘Purgatory’

Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic of 'Purgatory.' Photo Credit: Hudson Lane

Actor Erik Fellows delivered one of the greatest acting performances of 2021 in the digital drama series “Purgatory.” Digital Journal has the recap.

In Season 2, his character Bobby got more intense and crazier than ever. He did a solid job conveying a wide spectrum of emotions, and he captured the conscience of the former con. He shared these great scenes in Season 2 opposite such talented co-stars as Danny Mahoney and Tatjana Marjanovic (and the rest of the cast).

Fellows’ acting abilities in Season 2 of “Purgatory,” earned him comparisons to Sean Penn in “Dead Man Walking.”

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Erik Fellows in the future. He proved once again that he is one of the most underrated actors in the contemporary digital drama world.

To learn more about Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram.