Op-Ed: ‘Entourage’ stars delivered the best live show at The Paramount in 2021

Kevin Connolly, Doug Ellin, and Kevin Dillon of "Entourage." Photo Courtesy of "Victory The Podcast."

The stars of “Entourage” (Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, and Doug Ellin) put on the greatest live show of 2021 at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. They appeared on November 20, and they performed for a good turnout. Digital Journal has the recap.

In this live event, “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin was joined by his Emmy-nominated castmates Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly, and they shared some of their favorite experiences from “Entourage” over the years, and they discussed their “Victory” podcast and how it came to fruition.

Their live comedic show was praised as “awesome” by Digital Journal, and rightfully so. They had the Long Island audience with them every step of the way, and it is safe to say that they have some of the most passionate and dedicated fans out there.

For more information on “Victory The Podcast,” follow the podcast via its Instagram page.

