Op-Ed: ‘Entourage’ stars delivered the best live show at The Paramount in 2021

The stars of “Entourage” (Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, and Doug Ellin) put on the greatest live show of 2021 at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. They appeared on November 20, and they performed for a good turnout. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Kevin Connolly, Doug Ellin, and Kevin Dillon of 'Entourage'
Kevin Connolly, Doug Ellin, and Kevin Dillon of "Entourage." Photo Courtesy of "Victory The Podcast."
Kevin Connolly, Doug Ellin, and Kevin Dillon of "Entourage." Photo Courtesy of "Victory The Podcast."

In this live event, “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin was joined by his Emmy-nominated castmates Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly, and they shared some of their favorite experiences from “Entourage” over the years, and they discussed their “Victory” podcast and how it came to fruition.

Their live comedic show was praised as “awesome” by Digital Journal, and rightfully so. They had the Long Island audience with them every step of the way, and it is safe to say that they have some of the most passionate and dedicated fans out there.

For more information on “Victory The Podcast,” follow the podcast via its Instagram page.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with Kevin Connolly prior to their show at The Paramount.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

