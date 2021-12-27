Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Christmas Con 2021 in New Jersey was one of the greatest fan conventions of the year

Christmas Con 2021, held in Edison, New Jersey, at the Convention and Exposition Center was one of the greatest fan conventions of the year.

Published

Christmas Con 2021 in New Jersey
Christmas Con 2021 in New Jersey. Photo Courtesy of That's 4 Entertainment
Christmas Con 2021 in New Jersey. Photo Courtesy of That's 4 Entertainment

Christmas Con 2021, held in Edison, New Jersey, at the Convention and Exposition Center was one of the greatest fan conventions of the year.

On December 10, 11, and 12, many of Hallmark’s biggest and most promising stars gathered at this fan event, which was well-received with a good turnout of people. Well done.

Jonathan Bennett served as the official host and the lineup of celebrities included Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey, Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Luke Macfarlane, Alicia Witt, Neal Bledsoe, Jack Wagner, Eric Mabius, Jesse Hutch, Ashley Williams, Erin Cahill, Drew Seeley, Torrey DeVitto, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha, Jill Wagner, Cindy Busby, Eric Mabius, Joey Lawrence, Bethany Joy Lenz, Brooke D’Orsay, and Wes Brown.

There were many stimulating and engaging celebrity panels, which featured an “Ugly Sweater Showdown” and  “Gingerbread Wars”; moreover, the vendors and the decorates were all-around noteworthy.

This year’s event garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “delightful” and “heartwarming,” and rightfully so. It was ideal for the entire family, and there was something in it for everybody involved.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great fan events to come from That’s 4 Entertainment in the future (such as their upcoming events California 2022 and 90s Con 2022).

For more information on the 2021 Christmas Con, visit the That’s 4 Entertainment website and check them out on Instagram.

In this article:2021, Celebrities, christmas con, Convention, Fan, hallmark, new jersey, that's 4 entertainment
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Life

The easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

As the omicron surge pummels a pandemic-weary nation, the first antiviral pills for Covid19 promise desperately needed protection.

4 hours ago

Tech & Science

The Alpha variant evolved to evade our immune system — becoming the first ‘Variant of Concern’

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations - Copyright AFP Chandan...

4 hours ago
Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record

World

Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record

The Chinese city of Xi'an, where 13 million residents are currently confined to their homes, announced tightened restrictions on Sunday.

13 hours ago
Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass

World

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved "Rainbow Nation".

20 hours ago