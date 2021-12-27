Op-Ed: Christmas Con 2021 in New Jersey was one of the greatest fan conventions of the year

Christmas Con 2021 in New Jersey. Photo Courtesy of That's 4 Entertainment

Christmas Con 2021, held in Edison, New Jersey, at the Convention and Exposition Center was one of the greatest fan conventions of the year.

On December 10, 11, and 12, many of Hallmark’s biggest and most promising stars gathered at this fan event, which was well-received with a good turnout of people. Well done.

Jonathan Bennett served as the official host and the lineup of celebrities included Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey, Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Luke Macfarlane, Alicia Witt, Neal Bledsoe, Jack Wagner, Eric Mabius, Jesse Hutch, Ashley Williams, Erin Cahill, Drew Seeley, Torrey DeVitto, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha, Jill Wagner, Cindy Busby, Eric Mabius, Joey Lawrence, Bethany Joy Lenz, Brooke D’Orsay, and Wes Brown.

There were many stimulating and engaging celebrity panels, which featured an “Ugly Sweater Showdown” and “Gingerbread Wars”; moreover, the vendors and the decorates were all-around noteworthy.

This year’s event garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “delightful” and “heartwarming,” and rightfully so. It was ideal for the entire family, and there was something in it for everybody involved.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great fan events to come from That’s 4 Entertainment in the future (such as their upcoming events California 2022 and 90s Con 2022).

For more information on the 2021 Christmas Con, visit the That’s 4 Entertainment website and check them out on Instagram.

