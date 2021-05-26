Connect with us

Op-Ed: ‘Break Even,’ starring Erik Fellows, is worth checking out on Amazon Prime Video

The film “Break Even” is now available on Amazon Prime Video, and it is worth checking out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

'Break Even'
'Break Even.' Photo Courtesy of 'Break Even.'
'Break Even.' Photo Courtesy of 'Break Even.'

Brent Bailey plays Sebastian, while Erik Fellows plays the crazy recovering addict and daredevil Dash. Tasya Teles and Alisa Reyes portray their love interests. The movie’s tagline is to “live fast and play dirty,” and it abides by it the entire time. It was directed by Shane Stanley.

The synopsis is as follows: Four friends have discovered $50 Million of dirty money that belongs to a ruthless kingpin and they must outsmart the kingpin and a crooked DEA officer to get away with the money, in order to survive.

“Break Even” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It garnered a rave review from Digital Journal, earning four out of five stars.

