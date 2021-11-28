Connect with us

Op-Ed: Aidan Quinn delivers one of the best acting performances of 2021 as Theodore Roosevelt

Esteemed actor Aidan Quinn gave one of the best acting performances of 2021 as Theodore Roosevelt in “The American Guest” miniseries on HBO Max. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Aidan Quinn as Theodore Roosevelt in 'The American Guest'
Aidan Quinn as Theodore Roosevelt in 'The American Guest.' Photo Courtesy of HBO
His versatile acting abilities in this miniseries were hailed as “transformative” by Digital Journal, and rightfully so. Quinn was commanding, controlled, and dynamic as Roosevelt in “The American Guest.” Emmy-worthy acting for sure.

Synopsis of ‘The American Guest’

The plot of this miniseries is set in the early 20th century. After a bitter defeat in the U.S. presidential campaign, Theodore Roosevelt (Aidan Quinn) sets out in search of his lost youth in the Brazilian Rainforest alongside his long-time friend Farrel Nash (David Herman) and his son Kermit (Chris Mason), with the objective of exploring the last uncharted river in the country: the River of Doubt, in Rondonia.

“The American Guest” follows the journey of former U.S. president Teddy Roosevelt, alongside Brazilian army officer Cândido Rondon, in a quest to explore unknown regions of the Brazilian Amazon.  

On a journey fraught with deadly dangers, the former president counts on the support of indigenous expert Marshal Rondon, then responsible for connecting the most remote regions of the country. In this journey, the two men from different backgrounds will have to test their physical and moral limits, as well as learn to deal with their conflicting personalities in order to survive.

“The American Guest” starring Aidan Quinn is a must for any fans of historical dramas or period pieces. They will not be disappointed since this is perhaps on one of the most compelling acting performances of Quinn’s career, if not his finest thus far.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Aidan Quinn about “The American Guest” miniseries on HBO Max.

Aidan Quinn in 'The American Guest'
Aidan Quinn in ‘The American Guest.’ Photo Courtesy of HBO
Written By

