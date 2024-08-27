Op-Ed: AI for losers and peasants – AI porn, deepfakes and lawsuits

Elon Musk's X. — © AFP

Elon Musk must be rolling in his grave at the Jenna Ortega AI porn incident. If he’s not, he should be. The platform that used to be the absolute top go-to for news has degenerated into a ridiculous and dangerously sloppy farce.

This is just part of the plague of AI porn and deepfakes making headlines on an hourly basis.

More to the point, for social media it’s a useless farce. Why would advertisers or anyone else bother with such a crap-festival of pubescent psychoses? Particularly when half of the users are said to be bots?

Do pubescent bots watch AI porn?

Who cares?

Not sponsors or users, it seems.

Years ago, I did an article, “The Blue Bird of Crappiness is not an option”, and it’s very obviously not an option. Full credit to me presumably for seeing the unavoidably obvious.

The rest of social media has long since taken the hint.. X hasn’t, and nor have many other sites. It’s not working for them, either. Sleaze doesn’t sell anymore

Note: Ironically, the part of Twitter/X that still serves any useful purpose is still functional. That apparently hasn’t been noticed, either. Is Elon doing an outreach for people who can’t read business stats?

Oh, yeah, the topic.

I remember that. 254 words ago. I remember it well. (Choir, please.)

The topic is the market seeing something it doesn’t like and not liking it and doing something about it.

How about that?

Porn is for losers, anyway. AI porn proves the sheer futility of marketing to morons. Never mind the morality. Never mind the prissy blurred-out swear words or the rest of the garbage. Nobody cares about that. The point is that it is utter crap. It’s visual garbage.

AI Deepfakes, meanwhile, are for losers who can’t use Photoshop properly. The whole net is awash with this trash.

Ortega, who seems to be handling so much fame very well at her age, made a critical point. Social media needs the A-List more than the A-List needs social media. That’s a lot of Ortega fans who’ll follow her elsewhere. Any hints being got there, O Luminaries of the Loathsome?

By rights, the media should pay the people who make the news for their images. Those images are personal. They’re the drawcards.

Note the subtle logic implying that if money’s involved, the social media gnomes might get the message.

The lawsuits are gearing up, too, just coincidentally. The subjects of this global utter slopfest don’t like it. Nor should they. For most, their images are commercial property.

The mere existence of these talentless exploitative images costs them money and to some extent reputation.

There’s another point to be made. Oblivion is just a click away. The default response to anything you don’t like online is to click to something else. That’s likely to be expensive for social media’s useless hangers-on. Doesn’t matter how much muck you put online.

You lose when they won’t watch it, and you can lose big.

And so as yet another pointless online generational jerkoff jerks off cross-country to wherever these idiocies go, AI porn may cordially get lost.

Like, now. And take your techno-peasants with you.