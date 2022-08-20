Op-Ed: Adrian Lyles is the ‘One to Watch’ in The High School Musical

Adrian Lyles. Photo Credit: Disney, Sheryl Nields

Rising young actor Adrian Lyles is the “One to Watch” in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3, which airs on the Disney+ streaming service.

Lyles portrays Jet, who is a reserved and mysterious new camper at Camp Shallow Lake. He showcases many layers to his clandestine character, where he leaves the audience wanting to know more about him.

He displayed his tremendous amount of talent during his marvelous rendition of “For the First Time in Forever” from “Frozen” that he performed on the hit Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Lyles maintained solid control of his rich, resonant vocals. In the show, Lyles works well with all of his fellow co-stars.

In the third episode of Season 3, titled “The Woman in the Woods,” Lyles is a “revelation,” especially in his scene in the woods opposite Maddox (played by Saylor Bell Curda) where they confront each other.

Up until this point, Lyles proved that he was the “best-kept secret” of the series, but now it is safe to say that the secret is out. Well done.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come for Lyles for the remainder of Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”