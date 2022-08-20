Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Adrian Lyles is the ‘One to Watch’ in The High School Musical

Rising young actor Adrian Lyles is the “One to Watch” in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3, which airs on Disney+
Markos Papadatos

Published

Adrian Lyles
Adrian Lyles. Photo Credit: Disney, Sheryl Nields
Adrian Lyles. Photo Credit: Disney, Sheryl Nields

Rising young actor Adrian Lyles is the “One to Watch” in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3, which airs on the Disney+ streaming service.

Lyles portrays Jet, who is a reserved and mysterious new camper at Camp Shallow Lake. He showcases many layers to his clandestine character, where he leaves the audience wanting to know more about him.

He displayed his tremendous amount of talent during his marvelous rendition of “For the First Time in Forever” from “Frozen” that he performed on the hit Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Lyles maintained solid control of his rich, resonant vocals. In the show, Lyles works well with all of his fellow co-stars.

In the third episode of Season 3, titled “The Woman in the Woods,” Lyles is a “revelation,” especially in his scene in the woods opposite Maddox (played by Saylor Bell Curda) where they confront each other.

Up until this point, Lyles proved that he was the “best-kept secret” of the series, but now it is safe to say that the secret is out. Well done.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come for Lyles for the remainder of Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

In this article:Actor, Adrian Lyles, disney+, High School Musical, Series, the musical
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Asian markets drift as investors assess Fed outlook

Stocks swung in Asia on Friday as investors tried to assess the Federal Reserve's plans for lifting interest rates to fight inflation.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Steps to overcome password management flaws

Despite reminders, security at work remains vulnerable and one of the primary reason for this comes down to password management.

2 hours ago
PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition

Life

Op-Ed: What is the fuss about Finnish PM Sanna Marin dancing?

Dancing is not illegal.

14 hours ago

Business

Tap to spend: The growing popularity of digital wallets

During the pandemic, more people switched to digital payments.

21 hours ago