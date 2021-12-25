Connect with us

Op-Ed: ‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ is one of the best holiday movies of 2021

“A California Christmas: City Lights,” directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, is one of the best holiday movies of 2021. Digital Journal has the recap.

'A California Christmas: City Lights'
The cast of “A California Christmas 2” is made up of Lauren Swickard (who wrote the screenplay), Josh Swickard (“General Hospital”), Ali Afshar, David Del Rio, Laura James, Raquel Dominguez, Amanda Detmer, Natalia Mann, and Noah James.

The hit Netflix movie earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, where it was praised as a “beautiful sequel,” and rightfully so.

The trailer of “A California Christmas: City Lights” may be seen below. There is something in it for everybody, and it is ideal for the entire family.

To learn more about the new holiday film “A California Christmas 2: City Lights,” visit the official Netflix website.

