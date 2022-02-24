Omar Miller talks about ‘Ballers,’ ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,’ and podcast

Omar Miller. Photo Credit: Manfred Baumann

Actor Omar Miller chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “Ballers,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” and his O-ZONE podcast.

He transitioned from his NAACP Nominated for HBO’s “Ballers” with Dwayne Johnson into CBS’ breakout comedy series “The Unicorn” with Walton Goggins. “Ballers was a great experience because the show was so massive, and it was a worldwide hit,” he said.

“The exposure that ‘Ballers’ gave me in that light really helped progress my career,” he said. “This was the first time that you saw me as a parent and the way the character arc shook out really put me in a position to paint me in a different light than what people had seen me in my career before. That was really positive for me.”

In addition, he is a part of the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which is available on March 11 where he stars opposite Samuel L. Jackson. “I really enjoyed it. I liked the people I got to work with and I love Walter Mosley as an author,” he said.

“Getting to go toe-to-toe with Samuel L. Jackson in the scenes was really great, I have been watching him my whole life. This was an experience that I will never forget. I can’t wait to see how it will be received,” he said.

“Dementia is such a prevalent disease that everyone is affected by one way or another,” he added.

Miller also stars in CBS’ anticipated “True Lies” pilot. He serves as creator and host of the audio/video sports-oriented podcast, O-ZONE. “Right now, the podcast has been on hiatus, but we will come back soon. It has been great, especially to give my opinion on sports and how it relates to day-to-day life,” he said.

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “There are pros and cons to it. You have fewer meetings face to face, and I enjoyed meeting people from all these different walks of life. There is nothing that can replace being around a person and getting to know them. Digital has changed that a lot.”

“The upside of digital is that everyone can make content these days. You don’t need an expensive camera to have something. You have the power and the technology in your pocket to actually execute some version of your ideas, and to me, that’s super empowering as a content creator and as a creative,” he added.

He also voices Raphael in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” for which he’s completed a movie slated for mid-October, and he is a series regular on Nickelodeon’s upcoming “Rugrats” animated reboot for Paramount+.

He has appeared in “8 Mile,” “Shall We Dance,” and “Transformers.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Growth.” “This is a transitional period in my life where things are changing so now it’s all about growth,” he said. “It’s a very interesting time in my life.”

He listed Michael Fassbender, Denzel Washington, Michaela Coel, and Justin Chon, as the actors that he would love to someday work with as his dream acting partners. “The list is so long,” he admitted.

Miller defined the word success as “freedom to spend your time how you see fit and help to elevate and empower other people.”

For his fans, he concluded about ” The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” “Life requires persistence and this series is a sneak peek into the persistence that one man has during the most challenging part of his life because he is actually losing his mind.”

To learn more about actor Omar Miller, check out his IMDb page.