Olivia Newton-John and Paul Anka release stunning duet ‘Put Your Head On My Shoulder’

Dame Olivia Newton-John and Paul Anka released their beautiful duet “Put Your Head On My Shoulder.”

Published

Paul Anka
Paul Anka. Photo: © Annie Leibovitz
Paul Anka. Photo: © Annie Leibovitz

Dame Olivia Newton-John and Paul Anka released their beautiful duet “Put Your Head On My Shoulder.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

This collaboration is heartfelt and filled with raw emotions; moreover, it will resonate well with their fans and listeners especially during these trying times that the world is going through these days. Newton-John’s vocals are harking and crystalline, coupled with Anka’s timeless resonant voice.

“Put Your Head On My Shoulder” is a track on Anka’s forthcoming studio album “Making Memories,” which will be released in July of 2021, and it is available for pre-order by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Paul Anka and Olivia Newton-John’s “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” is a stunning duet. It is a match made in musical heaven, and it garners an A rating. Well done.

In this article:duet, olivia newton-john, paul anka, put your head on my shoulder

