Nolan Gerard Funk talks about his Hallmark mystery ‘Five Gold Rings’

Nolan Gerard Funk. Photo Credit: Heather Beckstead, Hallmark Media.

Actor and singer Nolan Gerard Funk (“Glee”) chatted about his new Hallmark mystery “Five Gold Rings,” which will premiere on November 7th.

New mystery film

In this holiday mystery film, he stars opposite Holland Roden. The synopsis is: An artist returns home for the holidays and gets tasked with a Christmas quest left by her grandmother. She and the local PI must return lost items to their owners before Christmas.

“Hallmark is all about feeling good,” he said. “This is my first Hallmark movie, and it is nice to be a part of this family. It feels great. Not only is this my first Hallmark film, it’s my first Christmas movie.”

“I had a blast making it,” he said. “It’s called ‘Five Gold Rings,’ and it comes out on November 7th.”

Favorite holiday tradition

His favorite holiday tradition includes watching “White Christmas.”

Nolan Gerard Funk at Hudson Yards

For the 15th anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas,” Hallmark was able to spread joy to fans with the first-ever “Jingle Stop Tour.”

He was one of the 16 talented actors from this year’s holiday movies who traveled on a Hallmark Christmas-themed bus from Washington, DC, to Philly to New York’s Hudson Yards (at The Vessel). They stopped to greet fans, hand out treats, and spread cheer.

“I love Hudson Yards,” he exclaimed. “I shot some of my last TV shows pretty close by. I worked out at the gym near here and this event is pretty impressive too. It is really cool to be here.”

“I am excited to be experiencing my first Countdown to Christmas,” he added.

