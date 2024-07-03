Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Nika King of ‘Euphoria’ and First Lady Donna Martin discuss ‘Sound of Hope’ film

Actress Nika King of “Euphoria” and First Lady Donna Martin discuss the new film “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nika King as First Lady Donna Martin in 'The Sound of Hope'
Nika King as First Lady Donna Martin in 'The Sound of Hope.' Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios
Nika King as First Lady Donna Martin in 'The Sound of Hope.' Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios

Actress Nika King of “Euphoria” and First Lady Donna Martin discuss the new film “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.”

On July 4th, Angel Studios will release a this new film, which tells the story of Bishop and First Lady Donna Martin living in the town of Possum Trot in East Texas.

It is based on a true story; it follows how the couple, along with 22 families, adopted 77 of the most difficult to place children in their town’s local foster care system and ignited a movement to protect vulnerable children that continues today.

Nika King on her experience filming this movie

“The experience was great,” King exclaimed. “I got to portray First Lady Donna Martin, who is a beautiful woman of God, and I got to tell this amazing story. Her words were so powerful and impactful, they were like a sermon.”

“I not only get to act, but I get to be a person,” King noted. “I didn’t only get to say words on a page, but I got to embody the essence of how we are supposed to move in this world as believers. We say we believe in God, and that we will follow him wherever we go but sometimes that path takes us a different way.”

“I was happy to be a part of this film, and I happy to have a forever relationship with this woman, First Lady Donna Martin,” King said.

First Lady Donna Martin on Nika King portraying her in the movie

On having Nika King portray the first lady, First Lady Donna Martin responded, “I thought it was me. I thought that they made me up and made me look like somebody else. She was the new clone… Nika was just surreal.”

First Lady Donna Martin continued, “It was wonderful, and I will forever be grateful for Nika being so yielding and accepting… this woman was chosen before the foundation of the world to become this role! Nika became the essence of Donna Martin.”

Lessons learned from this screenplay

“This taught me that I can do all things through Christ,” King said. “I had to sing in this movie, I had to pray in this film, and prayer is usually an intimate thing. I am praying in my closet, and I am praying in my home. I had to pray on set in front of people so that involved a level of vulnerability that I wasn’t ready for.”

“This experience definitely transformed me not only as an actor but as a person as well,” King observed.

“We hope this movie inspires people to do something about the foster care crisis,” First Lady Donna Martin acknowledged. “Be a part of the solution and not the problem,” both ladies concurred.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, King said, “Social media is definitely helping put the film out there with trailers, doing different interviews, and linking up with different influencers.”

“I am just hoping that everyone has their phone in their hand, and they are looking and saying, ‘we want to see this film on July 4th,’ and hopefully, they become a part of the movement to end the foster care crisis. We hope people come and see it, buy a ticket, and pay it forward,” King elaborated.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, First Lady Donna Martin said, “Success means that we have an end to the crisis that we are in now, where children all over the world will know and have the touch of Jesus Christ, and family.”

“Success is making happy kids having happy lives,” King concluded.

To learn more about Nika King, follow her on Instagram.

For more information on “Sound of Hope” film, visit its Instagram page.

In this article:Actress, angel studios, euphoria, Film, first lady donna martin, Movie, Nika King, sound of hope, the story of possum trot
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

‘Google is broken’: How an algorithm tweak cost livelihoods

Online businesses have been left considering layoffs after Google's massive upgrade in March and April caused catastrophic drops in traffic.

21 hours ago
Tesla faces increasing competition in the electric vehicle sector, with a growing number of Chinese makers as well as traditional auto firms such as General Motors and Volkswagen Tesla faces increasing competition in the electric vehicle sector, with a growing number of Chinese makers as well as traditional auto firms such as General Motors and Volkswagen

Tech & Science

Preventing further cyber-disruption on the US’s troubled auto sector

For auto dealership decision-makers wondering where to start when implementing robust security measures, here are some industry-wide best practices to consider.

21 hours ago
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris

World

France probes Chad leader over luxury clothing spending

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris - Copyright AFP Eyad BABAFrench prosecutors have ordered an inquiry into allegations that Chad’s...

24 hours ago
June Squibb in 'Thelma' June Squibb in 'Thelma'

Entertainment

Review: Oscar nominee June Squibb is ‘Thelma’ in new action comedy film

Academy Award nominee June Squibb ("Nebraska") stars in the new action comedy film "Thelma."

16 hours ago