Nicoletta talks about opening for Nick Carter on his ‘Who I Am’ solo tour

Nick Carter and Nicoletta. Photo Credit: Ghazal Mizrahi.

Singer-songwriter and vocal coach Nicoletta chatted about opening for Nick Carter on his “Who I Am” solo tour.

Opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his solo tour

“My experience was truly incredible,” she admitted. “Nick and his wonderful team were so warm and welcoming. They were so supportive of my talent and this experience really inspired me to keep going after my dreams. Performing for the crowd was such a blast.”

She noted that she has been “a Backstreet Boys fan” since she was a little girl. “Nick is very down to earth, and I appreciate his passion for supporting other artists,” she said.

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she remarked, “I’m always inspired by my life experiences, but I am a big fan of highly emotional vocalists.”

“When I was younger, I loved Steven Tyler because he was so intense as a singer, but always had so much energy and presence in his performance,” she said.

“The same with Alanis Morissette and Michael Jackson. Somewhere subconsciously I feel like I am always pulling from those types of artists,” she added.

Nicoletta and performing Dan DelVecchio. Photo Credit: Ghazal Mizrahi

Future plans

On her future plans, she revealed, “I have very exciting plans for the future! I am currently in production/working towards shooting one of the most amazing music videos I’ve ever done. I am also releasing my EP this year!

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she attested, “I didn’t always love the idea of digital because I am part of the last generation to know life without it, so I have such an appreciation for in person/intimate types of experiences, like walking into a music store and picking out your favorite CD. Or just experiencing anything in person.”

“I like tangible things, but I have definitely developed a love for being a part of this digital time because it makes music so much more accessible,” she said.

“Social media has its pros and cons, but it is great in a sense where it can allow artists to be successful on their own and market themselves without having to rely on a label or company,” she elaborated.

“People are out there making a name for themselves all on their own! Its great,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, she said, “My advice for young and aspiring artists is to do whatever it takes to make sure that you never lose your authenticity. You will find yourself morphing into a million different versions of yourself, following trends, ultimately just to end up going back to being who you really are.”

“Never lose sight of your vision or dreams,” she noted. “There will be highs and lows, and I promise you that the lows are what bring you full circle so try your best to embrace them because it’s only going to lead you to success by the end.”

“Your dreams don’t have to make sense to anyone, but they have to make sense to you,” she added.

Dream duet choice in music

Nicoletta listed Donna Missal as her dream collaboration choice in music.

Success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “To me, success is being able to sustain a living through something you love on any level (big or small) and contributing something greater and meaningful to others.”

“Additionally, I think success in every day life is achieving inner peace, regardless of what is happening to you or around you. We have to become less attached to our circumstances and know how blessed we are to be alive. Anything can be resolved,” she explained.

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, Nicoletta expressed, “I feel the deepest gratitude towards anyone who has been following my journey and supporting my music career.”

“My connection and relationship with my supporters is very important and meaningful to me. You make me feel very seen and heard and that means everything knowing that I do all things with intent and purpose,” she concluded.

