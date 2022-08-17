Nicky Youre talks about his ‘Sunroof Remixes’ EP

Nicky Youre. Photo Credit: Ethan Phan

Rising artist Nicky Youre chatted about his”Sunroof Remixes” EP.

How did you approach the song selection for the “Sunroof Remixes”EP?

I knew 24kGoldn was someone I really wanted on the song. It felt like such an obvious fit to have him hop on for a verse and a new pre-chorus. Then we started playing around with the idea of having multiple different genres.

Thomas Rhett is one of my favorite country artists who actually got me into listening to country music a couple of years ago. Loud Luxury is an EDM group I’ve loved for years. We were already DMing before the idea popped into our heads to have them remix it, so it was a super easy and natural connection.

Then lastly, Manuel Turizo was brought up and I listened to his stuff and knew he would absolutely kill it, which he did. I’m super grateful and honored to be on a song with all of these artists.

What is your personal favorite song on there?

I don’t think I have an answer to this question. I genuinely love all of them in their own way. Each one is a new take on “Sunroof” in a different genre, so I guess it just depends on my mood at the time for which one I want to listen to.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I usually write from my gut versus my brain. I like to write based on how something makes me feel versus a story that I come up with. I almost always start with a chorus and keep trying stuff until we get something that makes me feel the way that I’m trying to go for in the song.

I do think subconsciously the words that come out of me relate to my personal experiences. Once the words are written on paper, I can listen and realize how the story relates to me.

For me, it’s super important to living life and experience new things and feelings to use as inspiration in songs.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (Now with streaming and technology being so prevalent)

I’ve only experienced being an artist in this digital streaming era, but I personally love it. I think it’s allowed me to connect with more people faster than I would have before. However, I think it’s probably harder to make real and serious connections. I’m still figuring it all out as I go though!

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with and why?

I would love to do something with Justin Bieber at some point. He’s one of my biggest inspirations in the industry, given that he’s been able to stay in his position for as long as he has.

He’s also made successful music in so many different genres. Other than that, I’d love to work on something with Tai Verdez. I think we have a similar vibe and energy and would make something super fun.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

My definition of success changes from time to time. For me right now, being able to make genuine connections and get my music out is something I’m super proud of.

I’m really looking forward to playing these songs live and having people sing along to them. I have lots of new stuff that I’ve been working on, so I can’t wait to see what people think of that.

I think once I play a big stage and people are singing along to all my stuff, I’ll be feeling pretty successful.

What would you like to tell our readers about your “Sunroof Remixes” EP?

There’s a different vibe for each remix, so whatever you are into there’s a version you might like! Go check it out and be ready for new music soon.

His “Sunroof Remixes” EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Nicky Youre, follow him on Instagram.