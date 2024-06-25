Connect with us

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren to star in the Broadway show ‘The Last Five Years’

Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas. Photo Credit: Norman Jean Roy.
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will star in the new Broadway show “The Last Five Years.”

This new production of “The Last Five Years” will open on Broadway next spring, which deals with the rise and fall of a relationship. Jonas will be playing Jamie while Warren will be portraying Cathy.

Most recently, these two lead actors were featured on “Good Morning America,” where they were interviewed by Michael Strahan, and opened up about this show and what drew them to it.

For Jonas, he told Strahan that when “Adrienne came along, it was a dream come true.” “We are trying to bring something special and different to this show, which is so beloved,” he said.

Jonas went on to describe it as something that feels “sexy, tragic, and everything in between.”

They revealed that 2024 Tony nominee Whitney White (“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”) will be directing them in this show. “It is going to be a crazy journey, but we are excited,” Jonas added.

Ironically enough, Jonas revealed that he made his Broadway debut at the age of seven in “Annie Get Your Gun” where he worked opposite Reba McEntire, who starred in the title role.

In addition, Warren had the good fortune to play Annie on Broadway, and she won a Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” for her portrayal of Tina Turner in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

They also shared the lessons that they learned from being a part of the theatre community. Jonas noted that Broadway and theatre helped shape who he is as a person.

Presenters at the 2024 Tony Awards

On the night prior to their “Good Morning America” appearance, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren were presenters at the 2024 Tony Awards.

They presented the “Best Actress in a Musical” and “Best Actor in a Musical” awards to Maleah Joi Moon for “Hell’s Kitchen,” and Jonathan Groff for “Merrily We Roll Along” respectively.

To learn more about Nick Jonas, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on Adrienne Warren, follow her on Instagram.

Adrienne Warren, Broadway, Nick jonas, Production, Show, the last five years, theatre, Tony Awards, whitney white
