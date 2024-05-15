Nick Hickman talks about his new country single ‘Trying to Live’

Country artist Nick Hickman. Photo Credit: Jordan Dziekan.

Country artist Nick Hickman chatted about his new single “Trying to Live.”

On his new single, he said, “I wrote it simply because that is where i am in life right now. I am tired of burying people to soon, I am tired of missed moments and memories, I am tired of worrying about money and whether or not I will be as successful as I want to be.”

“I want to live in the moment, I want to take trips and chances, I want to make memories. Because at some point, life will become the memories you didn’t make,” he added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I am inspired by everything. I pride myself on not writing cookie cutter stuff. I may not be the best writer in the world, but I will write about anything and everything.”

“I like to write serious, funny, upbeat, downbeat, everything,” he said. “Whatever I am feeling or whatever story has touched me is what I will write about. I have no restrictions or a formula that I follow. I write what comes to me and what feels right. Anything can inspire me.”

“I could be at the pool and meet a couple of 30 years and hear their story and want to write a song. Or I could be pissed off and wanna make a statement. Anything can inspire if you let it,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he said, “Being less of a nobody ha-ha. I want to play bigger shows, make a better living for my family and my crew, and I want to play to rooms of people singing the songs and art that we have created. Whatever that looks like.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Hickman said, “It is what it is. Adapt or die. I love that social media gives people a platform that they might not have had 10 years ago. You can reach and touch many more people but I also miss the hard work aspect.”

“Putting flyers on car windows in parking garages, putting flyers up all over the street, reaching out to local press, and face to face interactions. The old school as was genuine. You could shake a man’s hand and get a face value answer and conversation. That can lead to a lifelong fan,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, he said, “Find your path. Find your voice. You are going to be singing the same songs for 20 years, do what you love so it doesn’t become a hassle.”

“I learned a long time ago, if I am gonna fail, at least I am going to fail doing in my way. A lot of artists in town are chasing clout or a formula, don’t do that. Be authentic, you will love yourself more and respect your craft more when you love what you do and do it your way,” he explained.

Dream duet choices in music

He listed Natalia Taylar as his dream female duet choice in music. “Natalia is incredible,” he admitted. “She has a great voice, a great style, great melodies, and songwriting, and she is beautiful.”

“Her personality is incredible too,” he said. “Natalia is a gem and it would be an honor to work with her. Also, Laney Wilson, not because she is one of the biggest right now, just because she is genuine. I love what she does and her craft.”

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Success, to me, is freedom. Freedom to choose when I want to do something and how I want to do something.”

“I don’t care if I am ever worth millions, I just want to make a good living for my crew and family while doing what I love. And that is creating my art, how I want, when I want, about what I want,” he said.

“I love that I have a studio and produce, write, and engineer my own stuff. From start to finish it is all me. I have never found as much peace as I have now doing it my way. I am constantly striving to be better and rarely satisfied with what I create, but at least I am doing it my way,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Trying to Live’

For listeners and fans, he said, “Life is short, stop worrying about money (that seems to be the biggest concern in today’s society) take the trip, get the video, drink the drink. Money will come. If you work hard you can make more. Live every moment like tomorrow won’t come.”

“Trying to Live” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Nick Hickman, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.