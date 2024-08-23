Nick Gaglia talks about ‘PinkCity: A Psychedelic Meditation’

Nick Gaglia in 'PinkCity: A Psychedelic Meditation.' Photo Courtesy of Over the GW Productions.

Actor and filmmaker Nick Gaglia chatted about his new movie “PinkCity: A Psychedelic Meditation.”

How did “PinkCity: A Psychedelic Meditation” come about?

PinkCity: A Psychedelic Meditation” was born out of a deeply personal need to explore consciousness in a way that transcends traditional storytelling.

Instead of following a conventional narrative, I wanted to create an immersive experience that captures the essence of the psychedelic experience—where beauty and chaos coexist.

The idea evolved over time, heavily influenced by a life-changing month-long trip I took to India. From the moment I stepped off the plane, the country overwhelmed my senses—every sound, smell, touch, taste, and sight seemed to come alive.

Each city felt like its own universe, and the intensity of the experience forced me to grow in profound ways.

I fell in love with India’s vibrant, psychedelic energy. When I returned home, the experience lingered, compelling me to create something that was as much a visual and emotional journey as it was a film.

What inspired the screenplay?

The screenplay is a deeply personal exploration of trauma, healing, and the resilience of the human spirit. It’s rooted in my own experiences of institutional abuse, which I endured for 2.5 years as a child.

The film’s psychedelic and meditative approach is a way to illustrate the surreal and disorienting process of healing from deep-seated trauma.

LSD in the narrative isn’t just a plot device—it’s a profound tool for exploring the mind, breaking down barriers, and facilitating a deeper understanding of the self.

Combined with meditation, LSD becomes a catalyst for profound inner healing, helping the protagonist unlock repressed memories, release pent-up emotions, and ultimately find peace and clarity amidst the chaos.

What did this role and screenplay teach you about yourself?

Working on “PinkCity” taught me the power of letting go of control—an experience that is both terrifying and liberating.

It forced me to confront my own fears and insecurities, and to trust that the story I wanted to tell would find its way to the surface.

The process made me face parts of my past that I had buried deep within. I learned that while the journey to healing is long and often painful, confronting those demons head-on reveals incredible strength.

Writing, directing, and acting in this film was cathartic, reminding me that art can be a powerful tool for personal healing and for connecting with others who have faced similar struggles.

It reaffirmed my belief in the power of storytelling to transcend pain and find meaning in life’s most challenging experiences.

What do your plans for the future include?

I want to fall in love with a story. I’m constantly developing ideas that excite me, but there’s a special moment when you realize you’ve fallen in love with one—then nothing can stop you.

These days, I’m more selective because I’m a husband and father, and everything I do is filtered through that responsibility. Family first. Always. Always. Always.

If it doesn’t work for the greater good of my family, then it doesn’t work. I’m also passionate about helping other filmmakers find their voice, whether through mentorship or collaboration. There’s so much talent out there, and I’m eager to be part of nurturing that.

Congrats on the perennial success of “Over the GW”…. to this day, it is still one of my favorite films ever… How does that feel?

Thank you, that truly means a lot! When we began shooting “Over the GW” in 2005, to my knowledge, there wasn’t another film on the subject of institutional child abuse in drug rehabs.

No one was talking about it. When I decided to make the film, I was often told not to, that it was too controversial to discuss publicly—this was long before the #MeToo movement.

It was a challenging time, but I felt a deep responsibility to raise awareness and hopefully protect future generations from similar trauma.

I believed in the power of cinema to connect with people on a profound level. At the time, I was young, had very little money, and was emerging from poverty and trauma.

With a taboo subject and limited filmmaking experience, we faced every possible obstacle. So, to see the film still resonate with people after all this time is incredibly rewarding.

When the film came out 17 years ago, the New York Times wrote in their review: “The rehab drama is here to stay,” and I guess they were right.

What is your advice for young and emerging actors and filmmakers?

Follow your heart and stay true to your voice. Love the story you’re telling, and view mistakes as valuable learning opportunities.

Don’t be afraid to take risks—the most exciting work often comes from stepping outside your comfort zone and embracing the unknown.

And don’t wait for permission to make your film—greenlight your own projects! With so many resources available today, it’s more possible than ever to bring your vision to life.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success, to me, is seeing my son and wife smile. In those moments, I find true fulfillment. Being a husband and father has taught me that success is often about the sacrifices we make for the people we love.

It’s not about personal accolades, but about creating a life where my family can thrive and be happy.

The joy in their eyes makes every sacrifice worthwhile and gives my life deeper meaning.

What would you like to tell our readers about your new movie? What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?

I’d like readers to approach “PinkCity” with an open mind. It’s not your typical film—it’s an experience.

I want them to let go of expectations and allow themselves to be fully immersed in the journey. My goal in creating this film is to offer a narrative of hope and transformation.

By sharing my own story through this film, I aim to connect with others and hopefully spark a broader conversation about the courageous journey toward healing.

