Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys talks about his 2024 Emmy Award win

Nick Carter. Photo Credit: Brian Doherty

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and Mitch Koulouris chatted about their 2024 Pacific Southwest Emmy Award win.

His holiday-themed song “Happy Xmas (Cancer’s Over),” which features Cure 4 The Kids Foundation patients, celebrities, and well-known recording artists, was recognized with the 2024 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Musical Composition &

Arrangement” by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Pacific Southwest Chapter.

All of the proceeds from sales and streaming of the 22 songs continues to

benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Southern Nevada’s only pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center.

Mitch Koulouris on the Emmy win for this song

This Emmy Award was presented to Mitch Koulouris, who was the driving force behind Christmas 4 The Kids, the 22-track holiday album that included the song “Happy Xmas (Cancer’s Over).”

Mitch Koulouris remarked, “I am honored and humbled to receive such a prestigious award for this project.”

“More importantly, this Emmy win helps shine a bright light on the important, life-saving work by Cure 4 The Kids Foundation for the children of Nevada,” he added.

His distinct version of the John Lennon classic “Happy Xmas (Cancer’s Over)” features American Idol casting producer and season 11contestant Kyle Khou and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys in a duet vocal performance.

Nick Carter on the song’s Emmy recognition

On receiving this Emmy Award, Nick Carter stated, “I could not be happier to hear that our rendition of “Happy Xmas (Cancer’s Over)” featuring Kyle Khou, which was recorded for the 2023 Christmas 4 The Kids holiday album, has won the Emmy for Outstanding Musical Composition/Arrangement. Wow!”

“I am so grateful to be a part of this project and to support an organization that is doing so much to help improve the lives of so many children and their families in Nevada. This award is for them,” Carter exclaimed.

Nick Carter on recording this song

On recording this song, Carter told this journalist, “It was an honor to record this song, because it’s John Lennon, and the message was even better for me because it signifies that when a child finally beats cancer, then the war is over, and that’s what the mission is for Cure 4 the Kids.”

“All of the proceeds from the streaming of the album and the song will go to the foundation, which helps kids that are battling cancer and rare diseases,” Carter added.

“Happy Xmas (Cancer’s Over)” by Nick Carter and Kyle Khou is available on Apple Music.

To learn more about Nick Carter, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.