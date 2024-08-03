Nick Cartell talks about his new album ‘A Thousand Spotlights,’ and the digital age

Nick Cartell. Photo Credit: Jeremy Ryan

Broadway performer and actor Nick Cartell chatted about his new album “A Thousand Spotlights,” which was released via Club44 Records.

How did the song selection process for the new album come about?

Originally, the album was going to be an EP of all Disney songs, as Disney is such a huge part of our lives.

My wife and I met while working as performers at Tokyo Disney Resort, in addition to growing up going to the parks and enjoying all the movies and the music.

Things shifted once my wife reminded me that I was being asked weekly during my Travel Day Q&A (something I do on Instagram as we travel from city to city on tour) when I would record something from Les Misérables, as I play Jean Valjean on the North American tour.

Once we decided to put “Bring Him Home” on the album, the song list began to evolve and we ended up with a collection of Broadway, Disney and jazzy standard tunes that I absolutely love to sing.

What’s your personal favorite song on there and why?

That’s a very hard question to answer as I have such a personal connection to all the songs. But, if I had to pick one, it would be “Music of the Night.”

The Phantom is a dream role that I’ve yet to conquer and having the incredible version that was orchestrated by my good friend and music director, Brian Eads, it’s a truly beautiful and hopeful, forward-looking moment for me on the album.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I love music and material that is goosebump-inducing. I also love songs that are telling a story and let me dive into whatever character that maybe, even if only for a few moments.

What do your plans for the future include?

I’ve learned that you can plan as much as you want, but life finds a way of throwing some curve balls, especially as an actor.

I have goals and aspirations, but what I can tell you right now is that I will be on the road with the National Tour of Les Misérables for at least the next year.

My hope is that my future is full of creating art, singing and growing as a husband, father and artist.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)?

The social media aspect is another full-time job. I’m so thankful that I have my wife, Christine Cartell, to help me manage and create content for all of the different platforms.

It’s so hard trying to figure out what the algorithms want and at the end of the day I think it’s a big guessing game, but I will say having the social following that I do, I am thankful that it’s a way to communicate with my family, friends and fans and to include and thank them for all of their support.

As for streaming music, I’m still new to this, so right now, it’s really very cool that my daughter can say “Alexa, play songs by Nick Cartell.” As for other streaming media, I think it’s wonderful that so many shows are starting to do pro-shots so that theatre is more accessible to more people.

The technology part is a double-edged sword, because some advancements are incredible, but then you have AI threatening artists’ industries, and, really, everyone’s.

The human element cannot be replicated no matter how much money this technology may make or save someone and I know most artists are hoping that there are some regulations put in place like, yesterday.

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with someday? (as your dream collab choices)

Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Cynthia Erivo, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, and Sara Bareilles, to name a few.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

That’s a big question and it’s amazing how much this answer has changed for me over the years. Yes, I would love to be leading a show on Broadway, I would love to originate a role. I want the Tony

Award, the concert tours, the TV appearances…but, success to me is also making sure that my family is provided for. That I can look at them at the end of the day and I can hopefully see that they are proud of me.

It’s also freedom to do the thing I love and only the thing I love in order to support myself and my family.

What would you like to tell our readers about your new album? What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?

I hope that they can see the through-line in the song selections. The story of where I’ve been in my life and career, where I am now and where I hope to be in the future.

I hope that they can put on certain songs on a rainy day and relax, and also listen to others when they need to be uplifted.

Above all, I just want them to enjoy what we created. It’s all music that I love to sing and above all, I hope that that love comes across.

“A Thousand Spotlights” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Nick Cartell, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.