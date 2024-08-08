Nicholas Motamedi: From sneaker hustler to gaming entrepreneur

Photo courtesy of Nicholas Motamedi

Nicholas Motamedi has quickly made a name for himself in the entrepreneurial world. Starting his career at 15, he built a following on his YouTube channel, yrnick, by sharing sneaker content. This early experience laid the groundwork for his future ventures by teaching him how to cultivate a community.

By 16, Nicholas entered the crypto scene. Recognizing the complexities and risks involved, he launched CryptoClub, a platform designed to help newcomers navigate cryptocurrency safely. His efforts resulted in CryptoClub achieving over $75,000 in monthly recurring revenue with a 90% profit margin. After a year, Nicholas sold the platform, marking the first big achievement in his business career.

“It was all about timing. My YouTube community and the excitement around crypto in 2021 aligned perfectly. With hype and a healthy market, we scaled from $10,000 in the first month to $75,000 by the third,” Nicholas explains.

Nicholas’s interests then shifted to the gaming industry. A lifelong gamer, he spent two years in Web3 game development, bootstrapping, and outsourcing projects to create engaging games for online communities.

In August 2023, Nicholas launched Hidden Studios, a user-generated content (UGC) game development studio focused on Fortnite. The studio quickly gained traction, partnering with top creators like CaseOh, Lazarbeam, and SypherPK.

Hidden Studios not only produces engaging games but also offers an educational platform to make game development accessible to aspiring creators. Nicholas’s motivation for this initiative came from his desire to open up the industry. “The industry is gate-kept and tough to break into. I want to change that by providing access and resources to young adults, potentially turning it into a massive platform for Hidden Studios’ future,” he says.

Looking ahead, Nicholas aims to leverage Fortnite’s user base to build a game development studio capable of competing with industry giants like Tencent and Riot Games. Hidden Studios plans to test games, create communities, and ship products quickly, setting the foundation for long-term success.

“At the end of the day, it’s about resources and experience. These established gaming companies have never shipped over 30 games in under a year of business like we have. Building experience through shipping products will continue to expand our partner network, revenues, and community, growing our team into a strong force in the gaming industry,” Nicholas elaborated.

Nicholas’s journey from a young sneaker hustler to a gaming entrepreneur highlights the potential within the UGC industry. As he continues to innovate in game development, Nicholas Motamedi is a name to watch.

With his track record of identifying market opportunities and leveraging them effectively, Nicholas’s future endeavors in the gaming world will likely continue to draw attention. His emphasis on accessibility and community building not only sets the foundation for Hidden Studios’ growth but also contributes to the broader gaming ecosystem. As Nicholas continues to evolve his strategies and expand his influence, his contributions to the industry could pave the way for future innovations and opportunities in the gaming sector.