Nicholas Alexander Chavez talks about his Emmy nod for ‘General Hospital’

Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez chatted about his 2022 Emmy nomination for “General Hospital.”

Chavez earned his 2022 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series” for his acting work as Spencer Cassadine on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

“Oh my God,” he exclaimed. “What an honor. Holy cow. This last year has been a complete whirlwind. I am just so thankful and so excited to attend the Daytime Emmy event. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Chavez expressed a great deal of gratitude. “I am so grateful to my family, friends, fans, and all of my collaborators at ‘General Hospital.’ I love you all dearly,” he said.

He went on to congratulate his fellow nominees: William Lipton, Lindsay Arnold (“Days of Our Lives”), Sydney Mikayla (“General Hospital”), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (“The Young and The Restless”), who are also vying for the 2022 “Younger Performer” Daytime Emmy.

For his fans, Chavez echoed his appreciation. “As always, thank you for watching the show. Thank you for supporting me and the rest of the cast in this show, which has been on for 59 years now. Thank you for welcoming me into the ‘General Hospital’ family with open arms, it has been a great year,” he said.

To learn more about Emmy nominee Nicholas Alexander Chavez, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.