Nicholas Alexander Chavez of ‘General Hospital’ talks about ‘Crushed’ coming-of-age comedy

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (“General Hospital”) chatted about his new coming-of-age comedy “Crushed,” and his forthcoming in-person fan events.

Published

Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin
Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez (“General Hospital”) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new coming-of-age comedy “Crushed,” and his forthcoming in-person GH Fantasy fan events.

Chavez is known for his portrayal of Spencer Cassadine on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

‘Crushed’

In “Crushed,” Kate (Bebe Wood) has a huge crush on her classmate Jason (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). And as she tries to reunite with him during her senior trip, things get a little messy. “It was so fun. The rest of the cast was wonderful. Oh my gosh, I had a blast filming it,” he exclaimed.

“It’s a raunchy, coming-of-age, high school senior comedy about a trip to Mexico goes wrong,” he said. “It was a very different role than Spencer Cassadine, and I had a really good time.”

“Crushed” will premiere this Friday, April 1st on Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi. “It comes out in five days from now on April Fool’s Day,” he said.

GH Fantasy events

Chavez will be a part of the GH Fantasy in-person fan events on April 2nd in Detroit and April 3rd in Pittsburgh; moreover, on April 9, he will be in Arlington, Virginia, and on April 10th in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I am so excited for the live events,” he said. “We have done Zoom events up until this point, but these will be my first live events. I am excited to meet the fans in person.”

“It will be back-to-back weekends of ‘General Hospital’ extravaganza all over the country,” he added.

Last week, he was a part of a Zoom fan event, produced by Coastal Entertainment, where he was joined by co-star Marcus Coloma, who plays his on-screen father Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital.” “That went really well. It was a nice time, the fans asked interesting, engaging, and thoughtful questions. Marcus and I did our best to answer them. Marcus is a personal friend of mine so it was nice to do that Zoom event with him,” he said.

To learn more about these upcoming in-person fan events, click here.

Working with Tabyana Ali, the new Trina

Chavez had great words about new actress Tabyana Ali, who took over the role of Trina on “General Hospital” this past Friday. He praised Ali for her talent and for her warm personality.

For more information on Nicholas Alexander Chavez, follow him on Instagram.

