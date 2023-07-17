New documentary sheds light on the prevalence of shark attacks

A Grey reef shark swins in an aquarium at the National Center of the Sea in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France - Copyright AFP/File PHILIPPE HUGUEN

A new documentary titled Why Sharks Attack will be broadcast on Tuesday 18 July at 8 p.m. on BBC One (and then made available on the BBC iPlayer). The programme investigates why there has been an increase in shark attacks in international waters in recent years.

This investigation comes after the shark attack that took place on 8 June 2023, involving a 23 year-old Russian man in the Red Sea vacation resort of Hurghada, Egypt swimming just metres from the beach.

Horrified tourists watched from the shore and his injuries were so severe that he died before help could arrive. Within hours graphic videos of the attack spread across social media.

The scientific understanding around shark attacks is limited. In this particular case, shark was caught and scientists were able to conduct research in an attempt to obtain a better understanding of why shark attacks are becoming more prevalent. This discovery revealed that the shark was pregnant and hence hunger could have been the reason for the attack.

This attack comes less than a year after two women were killed by sharks in the space of two days on the same stretch of coast. Hitherto, such attacks were unprecedented in the Red Sea.

Could mounting pressure from humans – from fishing, tourism and manmade climate change – be altering how these apex predators live and hunt?

What drew these sharks into the shallow waters of luxury holiday resorts and away from their natural hunting grounds in the open ocean? Are we seeing a dramatic change in shark behaviour in the Red Sea? These are the essential questions that the television broadcast attempts to address.

Assisting the investigation was Nour Farid, from the Red Sea conservation group HEPCA. Farid believes critically low fish stocks are directly impacting Red Sea sharks and he is campaigning for fishing to be banned immediately.

The main sharks of concern are the oceanic whitetip, which has been implicated in previous attacks and is known for its agility and speed, and the tiger shark, known for their aggressive nature and their size (they are up to 5 metres long).

The documentary explores what could have caused not just the attacks in the Red Sea, as well as other recent and unusual shark encounters around the world, including in the waters off Sydney and Florida.

Also featured is the physiology and behaviour of these creatures close-up, exploring the ‘modus operandi’ of each of these ferocious predators – from how their powerful jaws work, or the way their giant livers store immense energy reserves to help them survive long periods between meals.