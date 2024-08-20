Connect with us

New ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Borderlands 4’ games announced at leading show

The announcements set the scene for the leading international video game show that opens to the public in Cologne on Thursday.
AFP

Published

A new "Borderlands" game is to be released in 2025
The release dates for new episodes of the “Call of Duty” and “Borderlands” video games were announced Tuesday at the opening of the Gamescom showcase.

The announcements set the scene for the leading international video game show that opens to the public in Cologne on Thursday for four days and is expected to draw more than 350,000 visitors.

The launch of the Borderlands 4 game in 2025 was one of the surprises of the opening night show. The games producers promised that players would “blast their way through hordes of enemies” in the latest version of the game that was adapted for cinema this year.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” will be released on October 25. The latest in the series is set in the 1990s with a security team on a mission to target a senator and gain access to a top-secret site in Washington.

“Deadpool” film maker Tim Miller announced that his new “Secret Level” series based on several video games would be released on Amazon Prime in December. “It is our love letter to games,” he said.

Another industry veteran Peter Molyneux said his latest project would be “Masters of Albion”. Molyneux made Populous in 1989 and Black and White in 2001 but has been more low-key in recent years with several projects cancelled.

Swedish firm Machinegames said that “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” will be released on December 9. First announced for Xbox, the game will also come out on Playstation 5 next year, the company said. 

In this article:Games, Lifestyle
