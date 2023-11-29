New Age artist David Arkenstone talks about his new music and winter tour

David Arkenstone. Photo Credit: Matt Love

New Age artist David Arkenstone chatted about his new album “Winterlüde” and his “A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends” tour.

Song selection approach for his new CD

On the song selection process for “Winterlüde,” he said, “I had been thinking about doing a winter album for a few years. Once I came up with some titles to start, the other titles evolved from the music I created. Then I had to place them in an order that made sense to me to tell a winter story.”

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he revealed, “Almost anything inspires me – nature, art, books, the challenge of trying to capture a mood, new sounds to work with.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Arkenstone said, “It’s amazing to be able to reach so many people at this time with your music, all over the world, in every corner. The minute you create something, it can be out there.”

Winter tour

This winter, he will touring as part of “A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends.” “I always enjoy playing my winter show. People seem to be in a great mood. Also, my excellent band and I elevate them even further. We do an exciting blend of my holiday and winter music,” he said.

“People can expect a lot of fun, excellent musicianship, and some introspective moments, too,” he added.

David Arkenstone: A five-time Grammy nominee

On earning five career Grammy nominations for his musical work for “Best New Age Album,” he exclaimed, “It’s amazing to be recognized by your peers and know your work is being appreciated beyond your audience.”

Future plans for David Arkenstone

On his future plans, he remarked, “I am working on several projects for next year, including for World of Warcraft and a new album, and I will be doing a European tour.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “To me, success means that folks are moved by the music I create enough to follow me, buy the music, come to our concerts, and share the music with others. That in turn motivates me to make more music and to continue to do what I love to do.”

Closing thoughts on the new album and tour

For his fans, he remarked, “I’m very excited for ‘A Winter’s Eve’ tour and will be debuting some of the music from ‘Winterlüde.’ Music is meant to be shared, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to play it for audiences.

“I hope from the album that the music resonates with people and will bring some of the magic of winter to them. And as for the tour, I hope people say, wow, what an amazing evening of music and what a great show!” he exclaimed.

To learn more about composer and performer David Arkenstone, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.