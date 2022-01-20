Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Netflix growth in recent quarter slightly misses mark

Netflix reported falling short of estimates on new subscribers, and predicted slower growth in 2022.

Published

Netflix sees slowing subscriber growth
Netflix sees slowing subscriber growth - Copyright AFP/File Johannes EISELE
Netflix sees slowing subscriber growth - Copyright AFP/File Johannes EISELE
Glenn CHAPMAN

Netflix on Thursday reported falling short of estimates on new subscribers, and predicted slower growth in 2022 as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like “Squid Game” and “Money Heist.”

The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the app.

“We slightly over-forecasted paid net adds in (the fourth quarter),” Netflix said in a letter accompanying its quarterly earnings report.

Netflix said in the earnings report that it expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, certain to fuel investor concerns about the future of sign-ups.

“While retention and engagement remain healthy, acquisition growth has not yet re-accelerated to pre-Covid levels,” Netflix reported.

“We think this may be due to several factors including the ongoing Covid overhang and macro-economic hardship in several parts of the world,” it added.

Most of the 8.3 million subscriptions added at the end of last year came from outside North America, according to the streaming service.

Netflix argued that it was holding its own against fierce streaming competition from the likes of HBO Max and Disney+, saying it “may be affecting our marginal growth some.”

– Stalled production –

But analysts from Parrot Analytics see a significant bite from Netflix’s business.

“Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO Max account for virtually all of Netflix’s losses in global demand share for original content over the last two years,” they said.

“The world’s leading streamer faces more intense competition than ever heading in 2022,” they added.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s costs continued to rise as it spends on shows and marketing to fend off competition from the likes of Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

“Film is incredibly important for our members, which is why our ambition has always been to work with the world’s best filmmakers and stars to create a wide variety of quality movies,” Netflix said in the letter.

“We took a large step forward in Q4 on this front with our biggest film slate ever.”

The pandemic has stalled production of shows for a while, but Netflix has ramped back up its output of original programming, boasting hits such as “Squid Game,” “Red Notice” and “Money Heist.”

Netflix shares that ended the official trading day at a loss dipped a little further to $508.25 in late trades.

The company reported a net income of $607 million in the fourth quarter on revenue that grew to $7.7 billion.

In this article:Earnings, Internet, Netflix, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China’s Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

7 hours ago
Acumatica CEO, Jon Roskill Acumatica CEO, Jon Roskill

Tech & Science

Digital transformation leaders flock to Acumatica Summit Jan. 23-28 in Las Vegas

Cloud ERP leader Acumatica to host annual summit on digital transformation success.

17 hours ago
Out of the shadow, Egypt money-pooling apps thrive Out of the shadow, Egypt money-pooling apps thrive

Business

COVID-19 disruption creates a new arena for business startups

The second highest motivator mentioned, by 69 percent of the people polled, was altruistic. This was a desire to contribute to their community.

21 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the US embassy in Kyiv amid a standoff with Russia US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the US embassy in Kyiv amid a standoff with Russia

World

Can the US and Russia find a diplomatic ‘off-ramp’ on Ukraine?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the US embassy in Kyiv amid a standoff with Russia - Copyright AFP/File Mladen ANTONOVShaun TANDONThe...

16 hours ago