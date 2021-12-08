Neal Bledsoe talks about Hallmark movies, the digital age, and his latest projects

Neal Bledsoe. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

Actor Neal Bledsoe chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his Hallmark movies, latest projects, the digital age, and Christmas Con 2021.

Hallmark films

He is known for his acting work in such Hallmark movies as “Coming Home for Christmas” and “The Christmas Carousel.” “My experience doing these Hallmark films has been really positive so far,” he said. “Each one has been very different. ‘Coming Home for Christmas’ was the first time I worked with Danica McKellar so I didn’t know what to expect but I had a lot of fun and a great time working with her.”

Bledsoe shared that “The Christmas Carousel” was a “wholly different, unique experience” for him, where he played a prince. “It was a lot of fun,” he admitted.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It’s a double-edged sword because while there is a lot more content out there, and there are more jobs out there, there have never been fewer careers. Part of it is due to the fact that all of that work is international.”

Christmas Con 2021

On December 10, 11 & 12, 2021, Bledsoe is looking forward to being a part of and hosting the 2021 Christmas Con in New Jersey. “I am very excited though I am not sure what to expect,” he said. “I’m sure it will be a baptism by fire.”

“It will be an opportunity for the fans to have an interaction with the actors. Christmas Con creates a sense of community for people,” Bledsoe added.

For more information on the 2021 Christmas Con, visit the That’s 4 Entertainment website.

‘The Winter Palace’

He revealed that his new film”The Winter Palace” will air on GAC Family in mid-January of 2022. “I did a brand new film with Danica McKellar and it’s called ‘The Winter Palace’,” he said. “We just wrapped it around Thanksgiving in Ontario. I play another British prince that wants to make art instead of rule a kingdom.”

He was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, and made his small screen debut in 2005 playing the role of Quinn in the television series “Guiding Light.”

In 2007, Bledsoe hit his stride with successful roles as Sam Friar in the police procedural series “CSI: NY.” That same year Bledsoe also appeared in two additional television series, “Six Degrees” and “As the World Turns.” His outstanding performances in these series helped him to gain the attention of many.

In 2008, his brilliant performance as Kevyn in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” gained him further popularity and fame. Bledsoe has also appeared in “The Beautiful Life: TBL,” “Gossip Girl,” “Ugly Betty,” “Body of Proof,” “Smash,” “Ironside,” and as Tony Abbott in “The Mysteries of Laura.”

In 2005, Bledsoe delved into films, appearing first as Noah in “The Ridge,” but his major breakthrough performance came in 2010, when he played opposite Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis as Kevin in the movie “Sex and the City 2.” Other appreciable roles came in “A Kiss for Jed,” “Junction,” “Grand Street” and “West End.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Bledsoe said, “Therapy Kicks In.”

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them “to study the craft.” “Go to theater school and film school these days. You need to be good at everything right now,” he said.

Regarding his definition of the word success, Bledsoe noted that it means “creative equity.”

For his fans, Bledsoe concluded, “Thank you. The idea that I would even have people that would be fanatics about my work is an odd thing to think about. As far as I’m concerned, it is still just my mother and her friends.”

To learn more about actor Neal Bledsoe, follow him on Instagram.