Nathan Spiteri talks about his book, TED Talk, and latest projects

Nathan Spiteri. Photo Credit: Isak Tiner

Actor, filmmaker and writer Nathan Spiteri chatted about his book, TED Talk, and latest projects.

How did the book ‘Toy Cars’ come about?

The book came about in a rather unexpected but powerful way. In October 2018, a major article about my story was published in the Sunday edition of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia’s most prominent newspapers.

It was a huge moment for me—a two-page middle spread that brought my journey to the public eye in a way I’d never experienced before.

A few months later, I was approached by an independent publisher out of Melbourne, Three Little Birds Press, who asked if I’d be interested in turning my story into a memoir. It was a surreal moment, like everything I had gone through had been leading up to this.

From there, the rest, as they say, is history. It felt like the perfect opportunity to dig deeper, to share my truth on my own terms, and to reach people who needed to hear it. That article was the catalyst for something much bigger than I could have imagined.

What did the book teach you about yourself? (Was it a cathartic process)

Writing the book was undoubtedly a cathartic and therapeutic process, but it was also much more than that. It became a journey of self-discovery, one that forced me to confront the deeper layers of my trauma and healing in ways I hadn’t fully anticipated.

I realized that growth is not linear, and it’s never truly finished; there’s always more to uncover, more to learn, more to process.

The book helped me see that healing isn’t just about moving past the pain, but about understanding how it has shaped me—both the parts of me I’ve had to let go of and the parts I’m still working to become.

One of the most profound lessons I learned through the writing was how my experiences, particularly with my abuser, influenced my relationships—past, present, and future. I came to understand the ways those early wounds impacted not just how I saw myself, but how I connected with others.

In delving into my story, I found clarity in my relationships with my parents and siblings. Writing allowed us to have conversations we hadn’t had before, and it brought us closer.

At the same time, it gave me the courage to dissect the nature of my relationship with my abuser, which, in turn, helped me understand the unhealthy dynamics I had unconsciously replicated in other areas of my life.

It was a stark confrontation between who I had been for so long—someone defined by shame, fear, and survival—and who I truly wanted to be: a person grounded in self-worth, resilience, and authentic connection.

In writing, I was able to bridge that gap. It wasn’t just about telling my story; it was about rewriting the narrative of my life in a way that allowed me to reclaim my identity and my future.

What do your plans for the future include? (I hear there is a movie in the works)

My plans for the future are clear and deeply rooted in both my advocacy work and my passion for storytelling.

On one hand, I want to continue being a voice for the voiceless, using my platform as a global keynote speaker and writer to shed light on difficult issues, especially those surrounding trauma, resilience, and healing.

I see my advocacy as a lifelong mission—raising awareness, encouraging dialogue, and helping others find their strength and voice through my story and theirs.

On the other hand, my work in film and storytelling is equally important to me. I want to keep acting, producing, and writing screenplays, with a focus on telling real-life stories of survival, inspiration, and growth.

I believe in the power of cinema to not only entertain but also transform—to hold a mirror up to society and invite change. My goal is to merge these two aspects of my life—advocacy and creative storytelling—and build a unified platform where both passions fuel each other.

Through this, I hope to reach even wider audiences and create work that moves people, sparks conversations, and empowers them to confront their own challenges.

As for the memoir, yes, it’s incredibly exciting that it’s being turned into a movie. The script is written, we’ve got executive producers on board, and we’re in the process of talking to directors and actors.

It’s thrilling, but also scary and, at times, frustrating—there’s a lot that goes into bringing a story like this to life on screen. But it’s all part of the journey, and I wouldn’t change any of it.

Watching my personal story evolve into a film is not just a career milestone; it’s a continuation of the healing process.

It’s another way to reach people and remind them that no matter what they’ve been through, there’s a path forward. And I’m excited to see where this road takes me.

Congrats on your TED Talk. How did that feel?

Giving my TED Talk was an incredibly powerful and emotional experience. Standing on that stage, I felt a surge of pride and courage, knowing I was finally sharing my story on such a global platform.

At the same time, I was overwhelmed with nervousness and fear—exposing the darkest parts of my journey in front of an audience was terrifying. I had to dig deep to find the strength to be vulnerable and honest, but I knew that telling my truth was bigger than me and the fear I felt.

It was about giving a voice to others who had suffered in silence, and that purpose pushed me forward.

By the end, there was a sense of catharsis and empowerment that reminded me why I do this work. It wasn’t just about me—it was about the countless others who could find hope and healing through the message I was delivering.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)?

Being part of the digital age is both exhilarating and overwhelming. It’s incredible to witness how technology, streaming platforms, and social media have opened up so many new opportunities for storytelling, advocacy, and connection.

The reach we now have is unprecedented—it’s exciting to think that I can share my message and my work with people across the globe in ways that weren’t possible before.

At the same time, it can be quite daunting. I’m not naturally tech-savvy, so navigating this constantly evolving digital landscape often feels like learning on the fly.

It’s a bit scary, especially when I feel out of my depth with all the new tools and platforms. But the potential for growth, both personally and professionally, far outweighs the discomfort, and I’m embracing the journey, even if it sometimes feels overwhelming.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

Several key moments in my career have truly defined me. The first was when the article about my story was published—it was a turning point that led to my memoir and ultimately my TED Talk, which gave me a platform to speak my truth to a global audience.

Now, I’m preparing to launch a podcast with an incredible friend of mine, which feels like another powerful step in my journey. But the most defining moment will undoubtedly be the release of the movie based on my life.

This film isn’t just about sharing my story—it’s about breaking the stigma surrounding child and male sexual abuse and bringing these conversations to the forefront of global headlines. That, for me, is what matters most.

Yes, the job opportunities that come with this are exciting, and I’m grateful for every one of them, but my true purpose is in educating the world, being a voice for the voiceless, saving lives, and driving real, global change. That will be the legacy I leave behind.

Spiteri had an equally deep informed conversation with radio personality Steven Cuoco for Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, which may be heard below.

What advice do you have for men who are suffering from sexual abuse? (What would you tell them to help them)

To any man suffering from sexual abuse, the most important thing I can tell you is this: You are not alone, and your voice matters. It may feel isolating, and you might struggle with shame or fear, but know that you will be believed, supported, and loved.

Speaking up about your experience takes immense courage, but it’s the first step towards healing. There are people—whether it’s friends, family, or support groups—who will stand by you, ready to listen and offer the compassion you deserve. You don’t have to carry this burden in silence.

There is strength in vulnerability, and sharing your story will not only free you from the weight of that pain but also help others who are suffering.

Healing is a journey, but by taking that step, you’re reclaiming your life. You are worthy of love, dignity, and a future free from the shadows of your past.

Never forget that you are not defined by what happened to you, but by the resilience and strength you show in moving forward.

Nathan Spiteri. Photo Credit: Isak Tiner

What does the word success mean to you?

For me, success isn’t measured by fame, money, or accolades—it’s about impact and authenticity.

Success means using my voice and my platform to create meaningful change, to share my story in a way that resonates with others and helps them find hope and healing.

The fact that I am here today, sharing my journey with you, is success in itself. I’ve been through dark times and faced unimaginable pain, but being able to turn that pain into something that inspires and empowers others—that’s what true success looks like to me.

It’s about making a difference, giving a voice to the voiceless, and knowing that my work, my story, is helping others find their strength. That’s where I find fulfillment, and that’s the legacy I want to leave behind.

What would you like to tell our readers about your book? What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?

What I’d like readers to know about my book is that it’s the most raw, real, and detailed account of childhood trauma, its consequences and life, they’ll likely come across. I didn’t hold back—I laid everything on the table because I believe that true healing and connection come from honesty.

While parts of it may be triggering, it’s also a life-saving resource for men and women who have experienced any form of trauma, as well as for parents of young children, and even for those who feel lost in the world.

The one thing I want people to get out of it is a sense of freedom. I want them to find closure, strength, love, and joy within these pages and to walk away knowing that they can take their life back, no matter how dark things may have seemed.

It’s not just my story—it’s a story of survival, resilience, and reclaiming your power. I hope it becomes a source of light for anyone who reads it.

His book “Toy Cars” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

To learn more about Nathan Spiteri, follow him on Instagram.