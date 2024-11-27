Natalie Burn talks about starring in the sci-fi thriller ‘Eyes in the Trees’

Director Timothy Woodward Jr., Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Natalie Burn. Photo Courtesy of Natalie Burn.

Actress and producer Natalie Burn (“Til Death Do Us Part”) chatted about her new movie “Eyes in the Trees,” which is directed by Emmy winner Timothy Woodward Jr. (“Studio City”).

Burn has joined a cast of actors that includes Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Ashley Greene.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity,” Burn exclaimed. “I can’t thank the director and all the producers enough for this incredible experience.”

The screenplay is by Emmy winner Mike Manning, B. Harrison Smith, and Dominic Burns; it was inspired by the bestselling book “The Island of Dr. Moreau” by the late H.G. Wells.

Burn on being a part of the cast of ‘Eyes in the Trees’

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of this reimagining… it such a gripping story,” she said.

“Having a legend like Anthony Hopkins on the project is extraordinary and to get the chance to work with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ashley Greene, and Thomas Kretschmann—among other great actors—was just such a huge privilege,” she elaborated.

“As a kid, two of my favorite movies were ‘Anaconda’ and ‘King Kong’,” she revealed. “I would imagine myself on a boat in the middle of the jungle, surrounded by the unknown.”

“Filming something in a tropical location has always been a dream of mine, and that dream came true with this project,” she noted.

Working with director Timothy Woodward Jr.

Burn praised director Timothy Woodward Jr. for his vision for this project. “I am incredibly grateful to Timothy Woodward Jr., our wonderful director, for believing in me and giving me the chance to bring the character Marcy to life,” she said.

“I also want to thank all the producers for their tireless efforts to bring this story to the screen,” she added.

Playing Marcy in the film

Burn will play the role of Marcy, a seasoned military veteran who reluctantly agrees to join former teammates for a final mission.

“Playing Marcy and walking through one of the most magnificent rainforests in the world was such a highlight,” she admitted. “The heat, the sudden rain, the mud, and even the mosquitoes all added to the full atmospheric effect. It was so immersive that it felt like the environment was another character in the story.”

“To play Marcy—a strong but complex military veteran—was such an amazing opportunity to really delve into the layers of a character. It’s been a deeply rewarding experience, and I just can’t wait for audiences to see it,” she exclaimed.

In this sci-fi thriller, they are dispatched to investigate the work of Dr. Moreau’s enigmatic successor, Dr. Addis, a brilliant yet mysterious geneticist.

Soon, the team finds their resolve tested as they delve into a world of chilling and dangerous experiments taking place on a remote island.

Burn on filming in Thailand

Burn revealed that she just wrapped shooting “Eyes in the Trees” on location in Thailand.

“Thailand is absolutely stunning—the magnificent locations and the incredible crew—who were true craftsmen, capable of building anything from scratch—were awe-inspiring,” she said. “At one point, I genuinely felt like I had stepped onto the set of Jurassic Park. Who knows? Maybe I did!”

Being in such an immersive and beautiful place really helped me connect with Marcy’s journey and added so much depth to the story we were telling.

Burn — The star of ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Last summer, Burn starred opposite Jason Patric and Cam Gigandet in action-comedy “Til Death Do Us Part,” which was also directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., and was in period action flick “The Last Redemption,” which stars Angus Macfadyen and Kevin Sorbo.

In addition, Burn completed shooting comedy “Dashing Through the Snow” and the horror thriller “The Movers” with Terrence Howard and Christopher Lloyd.

Closing thoughts on ‘Eyes in the Trees’

For fans and viewers, Burn said, “I have no doubt that when the movie comes out, audiences will feel exactly what we felt: the sweat, the fear, the adrenaline, the blazing sun turning into torrential rain—it’s all there. I want the audience to live through our experience as if they’re right there with us.”

“Honestly, it feels like I just came back from some surreal adventure that’s hard to put into words,” she admitted.

“It’s as if I’ve been part of something top secret—something extraordinary—that I can’t fully explain yet. But when you watch the movie, all those secrets, all those moments we lived, will be revealed,” she concluded.

To learn more about Natalie Burn, follow her on Instagram.