Naomi Cooke Johnson talks about her country single ‘Girls of Summer’

Naomi Cooke Johnson. Photo Courtesy of Naomi Cooke Johnson.

Country singer-songwriter Naomi Cooke Johnson chatted about her country single “Girls of Summer,” and the digital age.

She is the former lead vocalist of Runaway June who co-wrote many of the trio’s popular hits including the Top 5 smash “Buy My Own Drinks.” She is making her solo debut in the country music scene via BBRMG/ Stoney Creek.

‘Girls of Summer’

“I have gotten the most insane, positive response from that song,” Johnson exclaimed. “I’ve more messages and playlisting for this song than ever before. This was really exciting and a brand new experience for me.”

“I love the excitement of the song and its free spiritedness, and all of these images of what summertime represents. In a cheeky little way, it reveals me as a girl of summer. You can feel that in the song. I am revealing a part of myself in that song,” she elaborated.

“I hope this song makes listeners feel good and it takes them to a place in life where they can feel freedom and independence. It really takes me back to a certain place,” she added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she remarked, “It varies, that changes. Now, that I am solo what has inspired my songwriting is my different outlook on life, my different view on music, and a different skillset now. I get inspired by different things, and it changes all the time. That keeps the creativity flowing and the inspiration coming.”

“With writer’s block, you need to keep writing things down and pushing through,” she added. “Right now, I have been listening to so much music.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “It’s interesting. The business has changed so much, especially with the digital age, it has helped make people more easier to be discovered. It has leveled the playing field a lot, and I am really grateful for that.”

“These days, getting streams is the goal as opposed to radio play. Now you have two beasts to slay. It’s a lot more work but there is also more creativity with it. The industry is so different from when I started,” she said.

Touring with Carrie Underwood with Runaway June

A former lead singer of Runaway June, she shared that she enjoyed touring with Carrie Underwood. “That was an awesome tour. Carrie is just incredible, she is like the Dolly Parton of our generation. She can do it all, and she is an incredible performer. We did 55 shows with Carrie. We were out with her for a year,” she admitted.

Dream duet choices in music

She listed Cody Johnson and Post Malone as her dream duet choices in music. “I’m a huge Cody Johnson fan,” she said. “I would love to do a duet with Cody. Post Malone is a country fan and he loves country music, so I think that would be fun. I also love Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow.”

“I listen to Sheryl Crow’s music for inspiration a lot. She inspires me musically and as a person. She has had an amazing career, and she is such an overcomer too,” she admitted.

‘Better Man’ with Chase Bryant

Johnson shared that she enjoyed being a part of Chase Bryant’s cover of Little Big Town’s “Better Man.” “That was so much fun,” she admitted. “I think Chase Bryant is such a star. That version turned out really good.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Johnson revealed, “Livin’ Ain’t Killed Me Yet.”

In her personal life, she is married to Martin Johnson, the lead vocalist and rhythm guitar player of the bands Boys Like Girls and The Night Game.

Success

Johnson defined the word success as “continuing to feel inspired by what she is doing.”

“Girls of Summer” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Naomi Cooke Johnson, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.