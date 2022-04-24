Name that tune: Most familiar television theme tunes

Flat-screen televisions for sale. Image by Wags05 at English Wikipedia - Own work (CC0 1.0)

The music that opens a particular television programme can make a difference to the tone and feel of the show. Moreover, when it comes to reminiscing over classic televisual treasures the feeling stirred by the theme tune can made a difference.

Looking at a slice of the U.K. population, a retailer of, among other electrical items, televisions Currys has uncovered which television theme tune is the most recognised by the British public. The findings have been provided to Digital Journal.

The survey finds that the most memorable theme tune in the U.K. is the U.S. situation comedy Friends (I’ll Be There for You a song written and performed by The Rembrandts), followed by the soap operas EastEnders and Coronation Street.

The complete top ten is:

Rank Show Percentage (%) of votes 1 Friends 23% 2 EastEnders 20% 3 Coronation Street 13% 4 Match of the Day 12% 5 Only Fools & Horses 6% 6 Doctor Who 4% 7 Neighbours 3% 8 Game of Thrones 2% 9 Star Trek 2% 10 Grandstand 2%

The study surveyed 2,006 people in the UK to find out what television theme tune springs to mind when first questioned.

As the table indicates, it comes to the genre that has the most recognisable theme tune, soap operas, which tend to have mass audience appeal, take the top spot. There is a gender difference, however. Half of the women polled stated that soaps have the most recognisable theme tune. In contrast, twice the number of men (31 percent) than women (15 percent) think sport-related TV shows have the most memorable theme tunes.

With demographics, comedy is the most popular genre with Gen Zs (a marketing construct for people, born from the mid-to-late 1990s to early 2010s), with 31 percent stating that these theme tunes are the most memorable.

As a sign that memories are tinged with nostalgia, the survey also finds that many believe the theme tunes of old were more familiar than the accompanying music of today. This is particularly strong among 16-24-year-olds, where 75 percent of believe that theme tunes used to be more recognisable.

The survey results tally with the nostalgia concept, since half of the shows on the list of top ten most memorable theme tunes were first broadcast in the 1960s. Moreover, many of the shows were (or are) long-running. The average number of years the top ten most memorable television shows and their theme tunes have been running for is 39 years, with six of the shows still running to this day.

Across all demographic groups, 44 percent of people find that a ‘good’ television theme tune plays an important role in the enjoyment of the show. This is borne out by comments that whether viewers heating dramatic instrumentals or catchy hit songs, a good introduction sequence to a television show can live in the hearts and minds of audiences for a long time.