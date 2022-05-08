‘Mystery Incorporated’ is an incredible new digital series by Dade Elza and Jessica Chancellor

Connect with us

“Mystery Incorporated” is a remarkable new digital series by Dade Elza and Jessica Chancellor.

Mystery Incorporated
The cast of 'Mystery Incorporated.' Photo Courtesy of 'Mystery Incorporated'
The cast of 'Mystery Incorporated.' Photo Courtesy of 'Mystery Incorporated'

“Mystery Incorporated” is a remarkable new digital series by Dade Elza and Jessica Chancellor, and it is a must for all fans of Scooby-Doo.

The journey begins as Fred Jones (Dade Elza) sets out to investigate the creature who murdered his parents. His search leads him to resident skeptic Velma Dinkley (Dayeanne Hutton) and the two must form a quick bond to fight back against the evil they have accidentally unleashed.

Dade Elza and Jessica Chancellor served as the co-creators, and it was directed Dante Yore, who was also responsible for its visually-striking cinematography.

Aside from Dade Elza, Jessica Chancellor (who plays Daphne), Dayeanne Hutton, it also stars Chris Villain as Shaggy and Thor VonSchultz as Scooby-Doo. Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian also plays the role of Mr. Samuel Rogers, the father of Shaggy.

The entire cast brings something unique to the table and judging from the pilot episode this series seems engaging and promising. It garners two thumbs up.

The pilot for “Welcome To Coolsville,” has gone viral, and rightfully so. It may be seen below, and it is worth checking out.

This “Mystery Incorporated” production is based on characters created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for Hanna-Barbera, which is owned by Warner Bros media. They claim no ownership of the source material. It is in loving memory of Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, who inspired them to dream and to meddle.

