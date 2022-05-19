‘My Fake Boyfriend’ film is headed to Amazon Prime Video

Sarah Hyland and Dylan Sprouse in 'My Fake Boyfriend.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate

“My Fake Boyfriend,” starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse, Sarah Hyland, and Marcus Rosner, released its promising trailer today.

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022, via Lionsgate and BuzzFeed Studios. It was directed by Rose Troche and the script was penned by Luke Albright & Joe Wanjai Ross and Greg Boaldin.

The synopsis of “My Fake Boyfriend” is as follows: Andrew (Keiynan Lonsdale) has a major problem: He can’t stay away from the toxic boyfriend who just dumped him. His meddling friends (Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland) decide to help him by creating “Cristiano,” a perfect fake boyfriend on social media. Problem solved, right? Wrong!

As Cristiano goes viral and becomes a worldwide sensation, Andrew meets his real-life dream guy, Rafi, a charming restaurant owner. Now, Andrew must find a way to put an end to the fake fling, evade his jealous ex, and win Rafi’s heart in this fun and hilarious comedy about the crazy things we do for love.

Read More: Marcus Rosner talks about his Hallmark film “Romance of the Rescue.”