Musical pioneer Keith Burns: His journey from the stage to the movies

Keith Burns. Photo Courtesy of Keith Burns

Musical artist Keith Burns chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors.

He has gone from hitting all the right notes in music to hitting his mark on film sets. For cowboys like singer, songwriter, and actor Keith Burns, it’s just another day at the office these days. He’s landed a nice part in John Schneider’s new film Poker Run. This project is the sequel to Stand On It, a Smokey and the Bandit tribute movie Schneider had written and directed, which also featured Burns.

Of course, the talented musician will always make his way back to the stage. He and his wife, Bonnie, put in a lot of miles each year, to stages across the country where Burns makes music with friends and puts on high-energy shows. He says, “My wife and I have met so many amazing people who have become family.”

The world came to know Keith in the 90s, when he founded the Grammy-nominated ACM & AMA award-winning, platinum-selling group Trick Pony: “We created some great music,” says Burns. “And we were able to build a really solid fan base.”

Keith’s writing ability has landed his music on the charts multiple times. He’s had three Top 10 songs for Trick Pony and Joe Diffie… and has also written several Top 40 songs Hootie & The Blowfish, Sammy Kershaw, Burns & Poe, and Moe Bandy.

In recent years, Burns has combined his talents and often performs with fellow music outlaws John Schneider and Cody McCarver, who are all longtime friends. They’ve done many shows together with a lot more planned for the future.

It only made sense when Schneider, along with his wife and producing partner, Alicia Allain, invited both McCarver and Burns into their latest film projects.

We talked with the talented vagabond about life on the road with his buddies and how their adventures lead them to John Schneider Studios to work on movies.

Keith, let’s start at the beginning. When did you know that you wanted to have a career in music?

I knew from a very early age I wanted to be a performer. I would sit in front of the mirror with a Brut bottle and act like I was Elvis and Neil Diamond. I can’t think of any other path that I could’ve chosen other than music.

What part of your profession do you enjoy the most?

I love every part of what I’ve been blessed to do. The fact that I can create something out of thin air in the writing process, lay it down in the studio with great musicians, and then perform it is an absolute dream come true. Sometimes the traveling can be tough, but it’s well worth it. I have gypsy in my blood.

How did Trick Pony get started?

I started Trick Pony in 1996 on the heels of me writing a song for Joe Diffie called “Whole Lotta Gone”. That song was a top 15 hit for Joe and allowed me to move forward and put together my own project, which was Trick Pony. Funny thing… I went from a 40-foot tour bus back into a van and a trailer. But I had complete faith and it worked out.

How has the music business changed since you’ve started?

The music business has changed dramatically since I moved to Nashville in 1990. Cell phones were still a few years away, so you had to stop on the side of the road and use a payphone to call radio stations. The biggest change though has been the streaming of music… the introduction of iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and all kinds of playlists. Too many to mention, to be honest.

The days of mom-and-pop radio stations are gone, so it’s harder and harder to get on the radio. It just means you have to work harder and work smarter.

How did you and John Schneider begin working together?

John and I had worked together several years ago with Trick Pony. I had met John out in Irvine California at a concert and we hit it off really well. We called him up and asked him if he would do a music video with us in Las Vegas and he said absolutely. He showed up like a true professional did the video for free.

Fast forward about 10 years and John was coming to Nashville and cutting a lot of songs. I ran into him during country music seminar week and we picked right back up where we left off. Since then, I’ve done a couple of movies, as well as written several songs for John. It’s an absolute pleasure and an honor working with him. He’s a top-notch actor as well as one of my favorite singers. He’s also a pretty strong writer, which most people don’t know.

Tell us about your part in John’s movie Poker Run and how you got involved in John’s movies?

In the movie Poker Run, I play a redneck bar room biker who loves to start trouble, especially if someone is a celebrity. I had already written several songs for the movie Stand On It and John and Alicia asked me if I wanted to play this part in that movie. I guess it worked out pretty well because they asked me to play the same character in Poker Run. I had a lot more lines and a lot more screen time and it was a ton of fun. Can’t wait to do it again.

How different is it working with John on set vs. when ya’ll are on stage together?

It is very different working with him on the set of a movie than it is sharing the stage with him for a concert. On the stage performing, live in front of a crowd, I kind of feel like we’re equal up there, whereas on the side of a movie he is 100 percent comfortable and in charge and knows exactly what he’s doing where I don’t know anything.

He has been extremely helpful when it comes to my scenes. He just kind of guides me through it and lets me be me. So far it seems to of worked out pretty well.

Do you enjoy acting?

I love acting. It’s kind of what I do already on stage in front of a bunch of people. Most of the time I have cameras on me rolling even during the live shows, but acting is something I still have a whole lot to learn about. I think every time I get in front of a camera, I get a little bit more comfortable. So, we shall see. Certainly, enjoy it and want to do more of it. I could see a western in my future.

What new projects are on the horizon for you?

As for new projects in my future, I’m working on a brand-new CD in the spring probably around March or April. Going to put out another song on the radio around the same time, and I think I’ll be working on a new movie with John and Alicia coming up also. And as usual, I’ll be on the road nonstop for the whole year. I have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

His latest single “Everybody Loves a Comeback,” co-written by Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero, premiered to a nationwide audience on the show.

To learn more about Keith Burns and his music, visit his official website.