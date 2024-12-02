Musical artist ChewieCatt talks about opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his ‘Who I Am’ solo tour

Musical artist ChewitCatt. Photo Credit: Ethan Sigmon

Musical artist ChewieCatt chatted about opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his “Who I Am” solo tour.

How was your experience opening for Nick Carter on his tour?

My experience was great! Nick and his assistant, Chloe, were very warm and welcoming. You could tell they love what it is they do… and they’re great at it.

My grandparents and some supporters came out to see me perform for the first time. Everyone was so nice and the audience was just happy to be there and enjoy the music!

What do you love most about Nick Carter and/or the Backstreet Boys and their music?

Well, I vividly remember pointing at the “Millennium” album as a kid and asking my brother, “Who do you wanna be?” He pointed to someone…and I pointed at Nick and said, “That’s who I want to be.”

So, this opportunity was a full circle moment for me. That album specifically was played on repeat in my house. So it brings me back to my childhood, which is what I appreciate the most about them. They were a staple for me.

What inspires your own music and songwriting?

So I mainly do “nerdcore”. Which means I make songs about nerdy things! I mostly write songs inspired by videogames, but the way I write them, you might not even be able to tell it was about that.

I like to incorporate real and authentic subjects within my songs so that people with all sorts of walks of life can appreciate it and like it.

My original “non-nerdcore” music is typically a whole different genre than what I do on my channel “ChewieCatt” (almost to one million subscribers! That’s the goal for 2025).

I mainly do indie-pop music that’s heavily inspired by the things I’m going through in the moment.

I think many people can related to it in some sense. Whereas my ChewieCatt music, although sometimes relatable, is mainly pop and rap.. .and doesn’t touch on heavier personal themes like my non-nerdcore music does.

What do your plans for the future include?

My future plans include growing my subscriber base and just make the best music that I can make. I want to consistently keep growing and elevating it is what I love to do. I’m excited to see what other doors it may open for me.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

It’s very exciting to be integrated into the digital age because everything has potential and is easily accessible.

It’s the only reason I’ve found success in the first place. If it weren’t for YouTube and Spotify, I don’t know where I’d be!

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

I’m gonna quote Nike here and say, “just do it.” I started in my parents house with a sock over my cheap microphone because I didn’t have a pop-filter. I didn’t know WHAT I was doing (and sometimes still don’t). But if I never just figured it out and started… Then, I would have no music to share or make.

It’s all trial and error. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. If you really pursue your craft, then you should be able to look back at a song you first made years ago and cringe a little bit at it.

That’s how you know that you’ve grown. But in order to grow… you have to start. Just do it.

Which artist would you like to do a dream duet with someday?

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, or Pinegrove. They’re all amazing to me.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success is really defined by your own standards. You can have success in many aspects of your life. Success to me means that I’m doing something that I love. And its even more successful if people really resonate with my craft.

If you only get sucked into numbers of views, then you lose sight of why you started in the first place. So success lies in what I love. And that’s making music to share.

What would you like to say to your fans and supporters?

Thank you, thank you, thank you. You mean the world to me, genuinely. I never thought I’d have a platform to share my art and have it resonate with people. It’s amazing and a huge motivator to why I keep going. And as always, more music coming soon.

To learn more about musical artist ChewitCatt, follow him on Instagram.