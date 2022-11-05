‘Murder, Anyone?’ wins big at the 2022 Indie Fest Film Awards

Kristos Andrews in 'Murder, Anyone?' Photo Courtesy of 'Murder, Anyone?'

The film “Murder, Anyone?”, directed by James Cullen Bressack, won big at the 2022 Indie Fest Film Awards. It was written by the late filmmaker and screenwriter Gordon Bressack.

Director and producer James Cullen Bressack pays a tribute homage to his late father with this dark new comedy, which was written several years earlier by the Emmy award-winning screenwriter (“Pinky and the Brain” and “Animaniacs”).

The film was shot entirely in Los Angeles, California, and it marks the second time that Bressack and Andrews are working together. It also stars Emmy winner Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”), Spencer Breslin, Galadriel Stineman, Emmy winner Tyler Christopher (“General Hospital”), Lisa Wilcox (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”), voice-over actor Maurice LaMarche (“The Simpsons”), and Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland.

Kristos Andrews, who plays Cooper, won the “Award of Excellence: Supporting Actor” at the Indie Fest Film Awards, while Galadriel Stineman won the “Award of Excellence: Leading Actress” for her portrayal of Bridgette. Maurice LaMarche was recognized with the “Award of Excellence: Leading Actor” for playing George.

The “Award of Excellence: Script/Writer” went to Gordon Bressack, and the “Award of Excellence: Original Score” went to Timothy Jones, the movie’s composer.

“Murder, Anyone?” follows two playwrights tasked with the challenge of creating “the next avant-garde surrealistic mind-bending, neo-noir thriller” as they write, the story comes to life in real time but their own emotions and arguments begin to manifest on film creating sharp twists and turns that affect the entire movie.

Filled with hilarity and chaos, “Murder, Anyone?” is a comedic play within a play, within a movie that contemplates the complexities of language, art, theatre, and film.