Morgan Johnston talks about her new music and the digital age

Morgan Johnston. Photo Courtesy of Morgan Johnston.

Up-and-coming country artist Morgan Johnston chatted about her new single “Family Tree” and being a part of the digital age.

‘Family Tree’ single

On her single “Family Tree,” Johnston said, “This song is about all of my friends who have become my family. I think a lot of times in life, we find people along the way, who people like family. They might not necessarily be blood, but they are chosen family.”

“It was important for me to address the concept that sometimes, we find people in our lives who can play the role of family members. That’s how the song came about,” she explained.

Working with Jenna Andrews as vocal producer

On working with Jenna Andrews, Johnston said, “Jenna is amazing, she did all of the vocal production for ‘Family Tree.’ I have never worked with a vocal producer before, but this experience has been magical.”

“Jenna is so insanely talented, and she has such an insane ear for melodies and adlibs. Thanks to her, the vocals sound like their own song, so I am so grateful that she has worked with me on this song,” Johnston added.

The digital age

“It is definitely different. When I first moved to Nashville in 2016, things were different. There used to be more boots on the ground, so in some ways, it has been an adjustment for me.”

“Now, it feels important to have a social media presence to be up to date with content, so it has been an adjustment, but I try to have fun with it,” she said.

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring musicians, she said, “It’s really important to stay close to your ‘why’ because it can be a long road. If you are in it for the right reasons, then you can connect with people through your music. Stay authentic and remember why you do it.”

Dream duet choices in music

Johnston listed global music stars Shania Twain and Post Malone as her dream collaboration choice in music.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Johnston said, “Evolving.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “to teleport.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “I got into songwriting since it allows me to connect with people. It’s all about connection.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Family Tree’ single

For her fans and listeners, she remarked about “Family Tree, “I hope that it reminds listeners that they can find family in people outside of their blood.”

“Family Tree” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on country singer-songwriter Morgan Johnston and her music, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.