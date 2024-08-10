Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Morgan Johnston talks about her new music and the digital age

Up-and-coming country artist Morgan Johnston chatted about her new single “Family Tree” and being a part of the digital age.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Morgan Johnston
Morgan Johnston. Photo Courtesy of Morgan Johnston.
Morgan Johnston. Photo Courtesy of Morgan Johnston.

Up-and-coming country artist Morgan Johnston chatted about her new single “Family Tree” and being a part of the digital age.

‘Family Tree’ single

On her single “Family Tree,” Johnston said, “This song is about all of my friends who have become my family. I think a lot of times in life, we find people along the way, who people like family. They might not necessarily be blood, but they are chosen family.”

“It was important for me to address the concept that sometimes, we find people in our lives who can play the role of family members. That’s how the song came about,” she explained.

Working with Jenna Andrews as vocal producer

On working with Jenna Andrews, Johnston said, “Jenna is amazing, she did all of the vocal production for ‘Family Tree.’ I have never worked with a vocal producer before, but this experience has been magical.”

“Jenna is so insanely talented, and she has such an insane ear for melodies and adlibs. Thanks to her, the vocals sound like their own song, so I am so grateful that she has worked with me on this song,” Johnston added.

The digital age

“It is definitely different. When I first moved to Nashville in 2016, things were different. There used to be more boots on the ground, so in some ways, it has been an adjustment for me.”

“Now, it feels important to have a social media presence to be up to date with content, so it has been an adjustment, but I try to have fun with it,” she said.

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring musicians, she said, “It’s really important to stay close to your ‘why’ because it can be a long road. If you are in it for the right reasons, then you can connect with people through your music. Stay authentic and remember why you do it.”

Dream duet choices in music

Johnston listed global music stars Shania Twain and Post Malone as her dream collaboration choice in music.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Johnston said, “Evolving.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “to teleport.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “I got into songwriting since it allows me to connect with people. It’s all about connection.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Family Tree’ single

For her fans and listeners, she remarked about “Family Tree, “I hope that it reminds listeners that they can find family in people outside of their blood.”

“Family Tree” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on country singer-songwriter Morgan Johnston and her music, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

In this article:Artist, Country, Digital Age, Family tree, Jenna Andrews, Morgan Johnston, post malone, Producer, Shania twain, Single
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil

Tech & Science

Driving safe: Which cars have the best accident records?

The child seat safety score was derived from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rankings.

23 hours ago
Concertgoers in New York wear haptic suits, which translate music into vibrations on the body, created for the deaf community Concertgoers in New York wear haptic suits, which translate music into vibrations on the body, created for the deaf community

Tech & Science

Striking the balance between hearing perception and hearing protection

Hearing is always "on" and omnidirectional, unlike vision, which requires focus. When hearing is injured or impaired, its value to human functioning becomes evident.

21 hours ago
Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes

World

What lessons can be learned from the Grand Palais attack?

The French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) told the Parisien newspaper that the attacks do not affect the “information systems."

21 hours ago
Caleb Polaha Caleb Polaha

Entertainment

Review: Caleb Polaha releases his new single ‘Whirlwind’

Singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha has released his new single "Whirlwind."

18 hours ago