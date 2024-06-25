Morgan Dudley talks about ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ on Disney+

Morgan Dudley. Photo Credit: Tommy Flanagan.

Actress Morgan Dudley chatted about “Descendants: The Rise of Red” on Disney+ where she plays Ella.

“Playing Ella is a dream come true,” she said. “Between Descendants being one of my favorite franchises and looking up to Brandy’s Cinderella when I was growing up, the whole experience has felt like a full circle moment. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude every day.”

On playing Ella, she said, “I loved playing into how real and teenagery she gets to be in this film! She’s not your cookie cutter Cinderella and she offers so much nuance and perspective in this film that I can really appreciate.”

Singing the national anthem at the New York Knicks game

Recently, she sang the national anthem at the New York Knicks game. “Singing at the NY Knicks game was so surreal,” she admitted.

“It hit me midway through that I was singing at Madison Square Garden and I remember my tongue immediately started burning and went numb before relaxing again– but I came out of the other side and the Knicks ended up winning the game,” she explained.

‘Jagged Little Pill’ on Broadway

She recalled her experience doing the musical “Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway. “Doing this show and musical theatre in general, taught me so much about having a voice,” she said.

“Just as one example, there’s so much developmental work to get your character from point A to point B, and as an actor and performer, sometimes you have to be the one to make sure those checkpoints make sense within the story, as you’re the one going through the motions,” she elaborated.

Future plans

On her future plans, Dudley said, “I’m currently digging my feet in the sands of the music industry!”

“Songwriting and singing are both huge passions of mine, I’ve made an album that I’m extremely excited to share with the world, and so I’m continuing to work to solidify myself as an artist in there as well as pursuing an acting career,” she exclaimed.

The digital age

On being a performer in the digital age, she said, “I think it’s very cool how accessible it is to share art with one another.”

“In a more technical sense, it adds a more challenging layer for me personally while I learn about algorithms and such,” she noted.

“But overall, it’s really cool to me how much more artists and audiences can connect on a more personal level in this age. Nothing feels too out of reach and I love that,” she explained.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors and performers, Dudley said, “Always remember that your individual experiences are what make you unique, and never stray from it.”

“Take what makes you special, even if you’re afraid of the vulnerability it may bring, and let its light carry you,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success, to me, means contentment.”

“Whether that’s being content with myself, my friends, my work, my family, anything– when I can look back with a smile and say ‘hey, I’m satisfied and more with this situation,’ I can say I’ve been successful,” she elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Descendants: The Rise of the Red’

For her fans and supporters, she said, “The biggest takeaway I want people to have is that there is nuance to everything.”

“Everybody and everything has a story, and many times they’re worth a listen– always look for more perspective,” she concluded.

