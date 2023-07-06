Connect with us

Nashville pop artist Mokita and his new EP ‘Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?’

Nashville pop artist Mokita chatted about his new music and “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?” EP.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nashville pop artist Mokita. Photo Credit: David O'Donahue
On the song selection approach for the EP, Mokita said, “I normally approach every cycle of songs the same way. I like to write for a few months and record demos of everything and then go back through the songs and listen for a few weeks.”

“From that point on, I kind of weed through the ones that I like the most and decide which ones to finish,” he added.

Mokita listed “Names” as his personal favorite track on the EP. “I can’t really pinpoint why but it just feels nostalgic to me,” he said.

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he shared, “A lot of things inspire me. My relationships and conversations with other people. The books I’m reading. I don’t listen to as much music as I used to but there are definitely still albums that inspire me to write.” 

The digital age

On being a singer-songwriter in the digital age, Mokita said, “I think it has enabled me to create music and release it without the need to constantly be touring and promoting.”

“Thanks to the Internet, I am able to create songs in my bedroom and release them. I don’t know if I would be an artist if I was living 20 or 30 years ago. So I feel like being in the digital age has definitely benefited me,” he elaborated.

Mokita listed John Mayer, Fleetwood Mac, and Bryan Adams as his dream collaboration choices in music.

On his definition of the word success, he remarked, “For me, success is really just about being able to do what I love, and having the freedom to spend time with the people I love.” 

Mokita concluded about his EP, “I always want my songs to be encouraging to people. To make them feel seen and heard and to show them that everyone has similar struggles and feelings and questions.” 

His “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?” EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Mokita and his music, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

