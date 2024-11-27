Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Mohit Ramchandani discusses writing and directing ‘City of Dreams’

Director, producer, and screenwriter Mohit Ramchandani discusses writing and directing “City of Dreams,” which deals with human trafficking.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Mohit Ramchandani
Mohit Ramchandani. Photo Courtesy of Mohit Ramchandani.
Mohit Ramchandani. Photo Courtesy of Mohit Ramchandani.

Director, producer, and screenwriter Mohit Ramchandani discusses writing and directing “City of Dreams,” which deals with human trafficking.

This movie chronicles the journey of a Mexican boy named Jesús (Ari Lopez), a young farmer from rural Mexico, whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he is smuggled across the border and sold to a sweatshop in downtown Los Angeles.

NYC screening of ‘City of Dreams’ at Director’s Guild of America Theater

On November 25th, a special New York City screening of “City of Dreams” took place at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) New York Theater, which was followed by a panel discussion with Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and executive producer John Devaney.

“It feels amazing to be here, especially since I just had a Dirty Martini at Le Méridien Bar next door, so it feels even more incredible,” Ramchandani said.

“Having Mira Sorvino here tonight is great! I love Mira; she is my buddy,” Ramchandani exclaimed.

Idea for ‘City of Dreams’ movie

On the idea for the film “City of Dreams,” Ramchandani said, “I am originally from India and my father worked in a sweatshop. I read about a case of 72 immigrants trapped in a house in California, and this was 10 years ago.”

“I had no idea how much worse the issue is getting,” he admitted. “Obviously, after 2020, there were a lot of cases of a lot of kids coming across the border and the New York Times did an expose last year about 300,000 kids going missing, so it has been bizarre to see how fiction is turning into real life.”

Significance of the human tracking issue

On the significance of the human trafficking issue, Ramchandani said, “I think humanity is important to me. People being given the basic things in life: shelter, food, love and warmth are important to me. I think human trafficking is unfathomable, especially the fact that it even happens.”

“Anything that isn’t a proponent of humanity should be abolished; that’s how I look at it,” he added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, Ramchandani reflected, “This screenplay taught me more than I can even explain. I actually wrote the screenplay as a way to forgive my dad.”

“My father is three characters in the movie: he is the little kid, he is the bald guy that runs the sweatshop and he is the boss. My father was abused so as a result, he was very abusive. He died when I was 15, and part of why I wrote the movie was trying to get an insight into his mind,” he elaborated.

Advice for young and emerging filmmakers

For young and aspiring filmmakers, Ramchandani said, “Don’t believe in the system. If you have a voice and if you have something to say, then say it! You have a camera in your phone. Never give up and never listen to what anyone tells you.”

“The amount of people that told me that this movie would never get released (because it is too violent)… The majority of the time we are listening to people who do not know anything or who do not have any real skills or talent,” Ramchandani expressed.

“This is not a business; it’s an artform, and if you are young filmmaker or an artist, don’t listen to them,” he underscored. “Express yourself!”

Closing thoughts on ‘City of Dreams’

For fans and viewers, the director remarked, “I want people to get angry, so that they can say ‘enough is enough’ and ‘this has to end.’ Throughout human history, we’ve had atrocities, and it is only when society, as a whole, decided to say ‘enough is enough’… only then was when things came to an end.”

To learn more about director and filmmaker Mohit Ramchandani, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: ‘City of Dreams‘ review

In this article:ari lopez, City of Dreams, Director, Film, Human trafficking, mira sorvino, Mohit Ramchandani, Movie, New York, Producer, screenwriter
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Interviews Digital Journal Interviews

Tech & Science

Calgary Innovation Week goes all-in on AI, equity, collaboration and emerging tech

Calgary goes all in on tech, and everything else you missed at #InnovationWeekYYC.

22 hours ago
Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system

Tech & Science

China’s Huawei to launch ‘milestone’ smartphone with homegrown OS

Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system.

22 hours ago
Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers

World

Trump vows big tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

21 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets drop, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning

The former and next president said on his Truth Social account that he would hammer the United States' largest trading partners.

21 hours ago