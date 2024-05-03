Mitchell Bourke talks about his new Great American Family film, and living in Los Angeles

Actor Mitchell Bourke. Photo Credit: Tom Achilles.

Australian actor Mitchell Bourke chatted about his new Great American Family movie “A Prince in Paradise 2,” and living in Los Angeles.

Residing in Los Angeles

“It is good to be out here in Los Angeles, California. I recently got my visa, which is epic,” he said. “This changes everything. I’ve met a bunch of people in Los Angeles, and I have a TV series that will be happening very soon.”

“Being an Aussie in Los Angeles is an underdog story,” he said. “It is about trying to make my mark here. It’s a good place to be right now, and to capitalize on everything that is going on. I want to live out the underdog story.”

‘A Prince in Paradise 2’

Bourke revealed that he finished filming “A Prince in Paradise 2: A Royal Proposal,” where he reunited with Rhiannon Fish, which will be released on Great American Family later on this year. This film is the sequel to “A Prince in Paradise.”

“It was great, and it was so well-put together,” he said. “We had a whirlwind of a time filming the first movie in 12 days, but for this one, we got an extra day, and that allowed us to play a little bit more. That gave us so much more breathing room. It was so much fun.”

“It was just so hot shooting a winter film in Brisbane in December when the weather is extremely hot,” he acknowledged.

“The sets are amazing,” he hinted. “The costumes are great, and the story is beautiful,” he foreshadowed.

Great American Family

“It is a dream. They look after me, and the fans are so loving and adorable. I love the fan art and the fan reels that they make. The Great American Family network has such a massive following; it has its own world, and it is great to be a part of it.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Riding the Momentum.”

Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Bourke spoke about being featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, where he was interviewed by Steven Cuoco.

“Steven is a good guy. I had a very informative chat with him,” he said.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “to fly.” “Flying would purely allow me to go anywhere,” he noted.

Working behind the scenes in the entertainment industry

Most recently, he shared that worked in gripping (a grip by definition is someone responsible for setting up, rigging, and striking lighting equipment) on a set that featured Ron Howard and Jude Law.

“We would set up the cameras so that they can work the shots and build frames,” he said.

Favorite motto to live by

His favorite motto to live by is the Golden rule (“do unto others as you would have them do unto you”) and “work creates work.” “So, you are better off doing something rather than doing nothing… because then you are at least doing something,” he said. “A smile is free.”

Best thing about being his age

On the best thing about being his age, he said, “I don’t have any responsibility except for myself. At this point of my life, I’m still learning, which is fun. I am enjoying everything that comes my way.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his Great American Family fans and supporters, he said, “Keep watching… you will find your prince out. Keep reading and travel more.”

To learn more about Mitchell Bourke, follow him on Instagram.