Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Minecraft Movie’ strikes gold to dominate N.America box office

Warner Bros. new video game-based film “A Minecraft Movie” smashed records in its opening weekend in North American theaters.
AFP

Published

US actor Jack Black poses upon arrival for the premiere of 'The Minecraft Movie' in London, on March 30, 2025
US actor Jack Black poses upon arrival for the premiere of 'The Minecraft Movie' in London, on March 30, 2025 - Copyright AFP/File BENJAMIN CREMEL
US actor Jack Black poses upon arrival for the premiere of 'The Minecraft Movie' in London, on March 30, 2025 - Copyright AFP/File BENJAMIN CREMEL

Warner Bros. new video game-based film “A Minecraft Movie” smashed records in its opening weekend in North American theaters, digging up an estimated $157 million in ticket sales, analysts said Sunday.

That total for the film, made along with Legendary Pictures and starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge, far surpassed expectations, making it the year’s biggest domestic release.

It was also the most successful adaptation ever from a video game, bettering the $146 million opening of 2023’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

With $144 million in overseas ticket sales, film’s estimated $301 million take more than doubled its non-paltry $150 million production budget, Variety reported, crediting in part the huge popularity of the video game, which has sold more than 300 million copies.

“The domestic box office has been asleep in 2025, and this is an overdue wakeup,” said analyst David A. Gross. 

He said the film had remarkable cross-generation appeal and that while reviews were “not good, these pictures are made for moviegoers, not critics.”

In a very distant second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period was MGM’s “A Working Man,” an action thriller starring Jason Statham, at $7.3 million. 

In third, at $6.7 million, was “The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2,” the latest episode in a faith-based series about Jesus and his disciples from Fathom Events.

Fourth place went to “Snow White,” at $6.1 million. Made for an estimated $250 million, the film’s domestic total of just $77.4 million in three weeks out, coupled with $90 million in sales overseas, is considered a major disappointment for Disney.  

And Universal’s horror film “The Woman in the Yard,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, placed fifth, at $4.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Death of a Unicorn” ($2.7 million)

“The Chosen: Last Supper Part 1” ($1.9 million)

“Hell of a Summer” ($1.8 million)

“The Friend” ($1.6 million)

“Captain America: Brave New World” ($1.4 million)

In this article:boxoffice, Canada, Entertainment, Film, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Donald Trump's added 10 percent tariff on US imports, except those from Canada and Mexico, take effect Saturday US President Donald Trump's added 10 percent tariff on US imports, except those from Canada and Mexico, take effect Saturday

World

Trump’s global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

Trump's widest-ranging tariffs could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.

23 hours ago
This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station

Tech & Science

Chinese spacecraft assembly discovers new bacterium

Understanding the characteristics of microbes during long-term space missions is essential for safeguarding the health of astronauts.

22 hours ago
A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays

Business

Op-Ed: Who’s winning the human race? Not drama queens Russia and the US

The one clear winner is China, with Europe making up ground fast as a credible second.

19 hours ago
Retro video games and consoles displayed at the headquarters of RetroSix Retro video games and consoles displayed at the headquarters of RetroSix

Tech & Science

Nostalgia fuels UK boom in vintage video game repairs

Held every four months, the London Gaming Market, dedicated to vintage video games, has been attracting growing numbers of fans.

51 seconds ago