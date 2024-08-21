Mike Schikora talks about his new music, single, and inspirations

Mike Schikora. Photo Credit: Mark Wurman

Country artist Mike Schikora chatted about his new music, single “Last Rose of Summer,” and inspirations.

As a man with passions for woodworking, cooking, and horses, how have your interests shaped you as an artist?

It’s my belief that it’s unhealthy to have just one obsession! If I had to focus on music 100 percent, I’d probably get sick of it.

Writing a new song, discovering the new tune in my head refreshes me. Baking relaxes me. I get a bottle of wine put on some smooth jazz and I can bake till the wee hours of the morning! Building furniture is like writing a song to me.

Once I can envision it, it’s just putting the pieces of the puzzle together. My horses give me a welcome distraction to get my mind off of me and focus on them. They are my family. They depend on me 100 percent.

Together, we all have strong personalities, and I’ve learned so much from them that it’s taught me that it’s not all about just me. It’s about us existing under the same roof in the barn.

I am so lucky to live in a barndominium with my horses just 10 feet away! In riding horses, the training and consistency in getting that good result is the same as in woodworking and songwriting. I’ve learned that I finesse and obsess about the end result. It takes time and patience.

For me, it’s a necessity to have multiple interests. Not necessarily to be a master in any, but it definitely helps shape me as an artist so that I can have that perfect ride, that perfect piece of furniture and that perfect song.

How would you describe your musical style?

Americana, folk, country, and blues, all mixed together.

Are there particular artists who have influenced your sound?

I am across-the-board because I am a fan of unique voices! I get inspired by a unique sound that’s just different. I minored in voice in college so I studied a lot of opera and have been blown away by Handel’s Messiah. Giovanni’s Spirto Gentil! Bach’s Magnificat!

The choral dissonant harmonies in that piece are off the charts! But I’m a huge fan of artists like Billie Holiday, Elvis, James Blunt, Whitney Houston, Lyle Lovett, Wynonna, and Alison Krauss.

Music that has influenced me. The most influential to me also had a lot of harmony. The Judds, Baillie And The Boys, Foster and Lloyd, Eagles, Desert Rose Band, Queen, The O’Kanes, Everly Brothers, Little Big Town.

Tell us about your latest single, “Last Rose Of Summer,” the story behind it and what the song means to you

My mom has a cousin named Barb through marriage. Barb lives in northeastern Oklahoma. I met Barb when I was doing a radio tour on the way back from recording in Nashville when she told me the story of how her third husband Clark proposed marriage.

She said they got in his truck and drove way out into the country down the dirt roads for a good while with Clark not saying a single word the whole time.

They’ve been together for a little while, but she was a bit nervous because she did not know where they were going and why he was not talking.

After a while, he pulled the truck to the side of the road, parked it, got out and disappeared into the brush on the side of the road. She called after him, asking where he was going and what he was doing, but he did not answer her.

Barb was beginning to get a little nervous, thinking is he gonna leave her out there or worse end up on dateline? Then suddenly he appeared out of the brush holding a single red rose.

She got out of truck and said, “Clark what on earth are you doing? And what’s with this rose?” He said “hon, this here is the last rose of summer.”

With that said, he got down on one knee. True story! The next time I was up in that area I was with a couple other artists from Texas, one named Rory Payne. On the drive up I pulled out this half written song based on Barb’s story.

Rory help shape the versus and before we knew it, we had written the entire song on the drive up. We sang it for her a cappella as a surprise, and it brought the house to tears!

Writing a song for someone about a special moment means the world to me. That’s what that song means to me.

Country music often tells stories. What themes or narratives do you find yourself drawn to when writing songs?

I’m really drawn to true stories. Real life moments that are special to the people I write about but also resonate with people because it speaks to them as well. I am inspired by a lot of things, especially people from different walks of life.

They have a different energy and diversity on the world/universe. I’m a huge chick flick guy! Can they make any more movies like “The Notebook”? Where did they go? I am a sucker for romance and all the little nuances that go with that. Heartbreak.

One-sided love affairs. Almost? To being carefree and living your life, just to be happy without a care in the world! Being open to everything just makes for a more interesting tale to tell.

For example, I like baking and a friend of mine who was getting married asked my band at the time to perform for her reception and as a extra gift I said, “can I make your wedding cake?”

Because I never made a wedding cake. I saw my mom do it once as a little kid and thought if she could do it, I can too. So I did.

Then I ended up writing a song for them. It appears I seem to be on a repetitive streak. When my best friend asked me to be his best man at his wedding I said “hey can I make you a wedding cake?” He said “yes!” In addition to making their wedding cake I also wrote them their wedding song which I performed during the ceremony.

The song “You Take My Breath Away,” a duet with Alyssa Bonagura ended up charting number 2 on an Indie world music chart! I did it again recently for another friends wedding offering to bake them their wedding cakes as a gift, then they asked me to perform in their ceremony so I wrote them their own personal song. It’s on my latest album and the song is called “Something From Me To You.”

How do you think country music has evolved over the years, and where do you see it heading in the future?

Boy, it certainly has gone through some changes, from the 60s/70s country and western style to the slick electric keyboard/pop 80s. Then the Urban Cowboy phase, then the new traditional movement that brought on Alabama, Randy Travis and The Judds.

For me, it all clicked when I heard Alabama‘s song Mountain Music. Then, The Judds followed and just drove it home for me! Back in the late 80s and early 90s when I graduated college then ended up in Nashville as an intern at RCA records, I studied the country music scene!

From the weekly Country Music countdown with Chris Charles every Sunday to learning who every artist was, every songwriter and every story behind the song. I knew it backwards and forwards. I absolutely loved the culture of the Songwriter and being in Nashville in the early 90’s.

For me this was my primetime moment when I just absorbed it 100 percent and loved everything about it. During the 2000s, a lot of it was still going pretty strong. There were still the traditional established artists then came the American Idol artists.

Where the style was a bit more polished pop. I didn’t really mind it, but I could see the change happening. The life of a Songwriter in Nashville was starting to dissipate as the self penned Artists began getting record deals more and more. So I saw the shift.

That timed with the onslaught of cell phone/Internet/social media really redirected the change and before we knew it it wasn’t about the best songs, it was the about the most attention/followers. That’s where we are at today. I truthfully have not listened to radio, primarily because I don’t have a radio in my truck. Nobody listens to CDs anymore.

So everything we get is what we see through our cell phones. Do I like the music coming out in Nashville today? Some of it no, some of it yes. Love Chris Stapleton! There is still some great music being recorded and put out today that doesn’t necessarily make it into the mainstream of what’s popular today.

The difference from then to now is that as an independent artist, it feels like we have more opportunity to find a fanbase as opposed to the old days where only a handful of people got to control what was on the radio.

So I’m grateful. I’m an artist still putting out new music I love. I have as much of a chance as anybody to get my music out there and heard. I may not know where the future of country music is going, but I am happy to have a chance at it.

Despite being a person living mostly “off the grid,” how do you feel about using AI to create music?

I’m still learning how to post on TikTok! I couldn’t even even begin to answer this question. However, if it offers a creative way to express someone’s art then I say go for it.

Many fans look to country music for its authenticity. How do you stay true to yourself and your roots as an artist?

For me country music has always meant “real life real stories!” You write about what you know. I haven’t forgotten where I come from and I haven’t forgotten where I’ve been and where I am going is still a continuous adventure. Keeping a perspective on that I believe is key.

Plus, the horses definitely keep me grounded. If it wasn’t for them, I would probably be somewhere in Europe, playing in pubs, sleeping on couches and working at random bakeries for extra cash to pay for the next adventure!

They don’t care what I do for a living as long as they get carrots, grain, and there is hay in the barn! There is no better feeling than having a year supply of hay in the barn! They strip me down! They have taught me so much about myself just hanging out with them during a rainstorm in the stalls. They are my family!

Having multiple interests and not obsessing about one particular thing I think really helps. It keeps it real. It keeps things in perspective. I’m not any better than anybody else doing their thing. There’s room for all of us. Just as long as we get along and go to bed at night happy!

Country music is now more open to different races, cultures, and lifestyles. How has this impacted your career and what advice do you give those experiencing similar challenges?

Grateful and relieved. I’m glad the walls are coming down. Being a gay man I know what it feels like. I never had a problem, just being myself however I am happy that it just doesn’t matter as we evolve as a human race these days.

I did receive a few anonymous phone calls initially when I moved to Texas in 2009, telling me how my kind of people didn’t belong in Texas music.

All that did was just make me stronger as a performing artist and the group of other Texas artist friends I have in my life assured me that I was welcome no matter what. So my advice is “do your thing, regardless!”

The water becomes clear when people stop throwing rocks in it. Show them by example.

Looking ahead, what are your goals and aspirations for your career in country music?

If you asked me this question when I was in my 20s, you would have a complete different answer, as in my 30s, and 40s. Now I’m rounding out the end of my 50s and I’m just grateful to still be creating new music.

Apparently I’m a late bloomer! But my goals and aspirations have changed over the years. Back then I wanted to be Elvis and signed to a deal and thrown into an 11 string tour bus/semi concert tour, get me on the radio do whatever it takes.

Now, I am more focused on the catalog of music I have recorded over the years and I want the songs to become the star of the show.

A primary focus is, I would love my music to make it to a movie soundtrack, or a television show. It’s all for sale, I would love to find a young artist who needs a big library of songs to pick and choose from for their next single. So right now, for me it’s all about the song. Because that’s where it all begins.

If I am meant to be the vehicle, then I will proudly put on my Joe Buck outfit (for those who don’t know, it’s a reference to the infamous movie in the 70s called “Midnight Cowboy” starring John Voight and Dustin Hoffman ). Sing loud and proud, bark like a seal and do everything I can to support my music.

What advice would you give to aspiring country musicians who are trying to break into the industry?

Don’t try to be something you’re not! Be authentic! Be true to yourself first! Perform, play and sing from everything you have to offer.

His album is available on Apple Music by clicking here.

To learn more about Mike Schikora, visit his official Facebook page.