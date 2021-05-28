Mike Manning to star in the new indie film ‘The Way Out’

Actor Mike Manning. Photo Credit: Paul Smith Photography

Actor Mike Manning (“The Bay” and “Days of Our Lives”) will be starring in the new indie film “The Way Out,” which was written and directed by Barry Jay. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Manning will be starring alongside Sherri Shepherd (“30 Rock”), Jonny Beauchamp (“Katy Keene”), and Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”). Director Barry Jay, who is also producing the movie, is the founder of Barry’s Bootcamp.

This marks Jay’s breakthrough project under his new production label Fight Or Flight Films.

In this film, Alex Romero (Jonny Beauchamp) is playing a struggling addict that takes unconventional advice from manipulative boxer Shane Collins (Mike Manning).

Shane takes Alex under his wing and teaches him fighting techniques, but Alex confronts demons from his past while finally taking control of his own life. He is warned by his sponsor (Sherri Shepherd) and his best friend (Ashleigh Murray), yet Alex follows Shane’s guidance and finds himself walking a dark path that puts his sobriety and life in danger.

Shepherd and Manning served as co-executive producers of the film along with producers Carl Rumbaugh, Nick Theurer, and Artisha Mann-Cooper, the latter of which recently chatted with Digital Journal.

Manning is an Emmy award-winning producer as part of the hit digital drama series “The Bay.”