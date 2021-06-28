Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Mike Manning talks about Daytime Emmy acting nomination for ‘The Bay’

Actor and producer Mike Manning chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “The Bay” on Popstar! TV.

Published

Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay'
Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.
Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

Actor and producer Mike Manning chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “The Bay” on Popstar! TV.

Manning earned an Emmy nod for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program” for playing Caleb McKinnon in “The Bay.” He is nominated alongside his co-star Eric Nelsen, as well as Neil Crone (“Endlings”), Cheyenne Jackson (“Julie and the Phantoms”), and Tristan Rogers (“Studio City”).                                                                               

“I am honored to be among the other acting nominees this year for the Daytime Emmy Awards,” Manning said. “I’m proud of the work our team was able to do and grateful for everyone involved. ‘The Bay’ family is special to me and this wouldn’t have happened without them.”

To learn more about actor and producer Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

“The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.

In this article:Actor, Daytime, Mike Manning, Nomination, The Bay

You may also like:

World

Florida death toll climbs to nine as rescuers race to find survivors

The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to nine, officials said Sunday, with more than 150 people still...

23 hours ago

Business

What happens if the US defaults on debt — Instant Depression or worse

The US debt limit has to be raised. There’s no real choice for anyone with a working brain cell. This isn’t about politics. It’s...

18 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Trump Organization may be under fatal legal charges this week

I’ve been watching Trump’s financial numbers for years. It’s been like watching a calculator which refuses to calculate.

20 hours ago
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan hold tripartite summit in Baghdad Iraq, Egypt and Jordan hold tripartite summit in Baghdad

World

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan hold tripartite summit in Baghdad

In the first visit of an Egyptian head of state to Iraq in three decades, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) held talks with Iraqi Prime...

23 hours ago