Mike Manning talks about Daytime Emmy acting nomination for ‘The Bay’

Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

Actor and producer Mike Manning chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “The Bay” on Popstar! TV.

Manning earned an Emmy nod for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program” for playing Caleb McKinnon in “The Bay.” He is nominated alongside his co-star Eric Nelsen, as well as Neil Crone (“Endlings”), Cheyenne Jackson (“Julie and the Phantoms”), and Tristan Rogers (“Studio City”).

“I am honored to be among the other acting nominees this year for the Daytime Emmy Awards,” Manning said. “I’m proud of the work our team was able to do and grateful for everyone involved. ‘The Bay’ family is special to me and this wouldn’t have happened without them.”

To learn more about actor and producer Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

“The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.